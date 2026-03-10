Giants Signing Greg Newsome II to Replenish Cornerback Depth  

It’s not necessarily the splash signing that perhaps the New York Giants were hoping to get at the cornerback position, but their signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II is at least a step toward replenishing depth along a depleted and mostly inexperienced cornerback room that took another hit when Cor’Dale Flott agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

Newsome has experience playing both on the outside and in the slot, similar to what Flott offered during his time with the Giants. Newsome, per PFF , has allowed 64.1% of the pass attempts against him to be completed, and has surrendered 15 touchdowns in 2,263 coverage snaps.

He’s posted a 98.0 coverage rating, and in addition to being able to play on the perimeter and in the slot, Newsome’s past experience has seen him line up in the box, and down on the line.

Newsome has blitzed 35 times in his career, having generated five pressures and one sack in those efforts. He's played in at least 80% of his teams' defensive snaps each year of his career.

Newsome was a first-round pick (No. 26 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in 2021 out of Northwestern. He was initially named a starting cornerback by then-Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

During his time with the Browns, the 6-foot, 192-pound Newsome also dealt with injuries, including concussions and a hamstring strain. Still, he remained a starter and was fairly productive for Cleveland.

After exercising Newsome’s option year on his rookie deal, the Browns decided to trade the player and a sixth-round draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round draft pick. Newsome appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for the Jaguars in 2025.

Newsome has appeared in 59 career games with 47 starts. He has 178 total tackles, three interceptions, 37 pass breakups, and six tackles for loss.

Newsome, who will turn 26 by the start of the 2026 season, is said to have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Giants, but if he can win the starting spot vacated by Flott by beating out Deonte Banks, the Giants’ failing 2023 first-round draft pick, Newsome has an opportunity to carve out a long-term role with the Giants.