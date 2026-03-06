Top 5 Cornerback Prospects for NY Giants

The New York Giants finally got solid, but unspectacular, cornerback play in 2025 from the duo of Paulson Adebo and Cor’Dale Flott after throwing every answer they could at the problem.

Adebo will be back in 2026, but Flott is an impending free agent that could warrant somewhere in the $9-12M range , a risk for someone with just one year of quality play on the outside.

Regardless of what happens with Flott or Deonte Banks, who proved himself as a return man more than a cornerback, the Giants could look to the NFL Draft to add to that room, especially if they don’t want to pay Flott.

With the Giants attempting to trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie , it's no secret that they are willing to invest in the position.

But here are a few options for them to consider from the draft.

LSU’s Mansoor Delane

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 stats: 45 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PDs

There isn’t a better press corner in the 2026 NFL Draft than LSU’s Mansoor Delane. Playing in LSU’s cover-1-heavy scheme let Delane show he can line up with any receiver in the SEC and give them fits.

In 2025, when targeting receivers covered by Delane, quarterbacks went 14/35 (40%) for 165 yards (96 of which came after the catch), no touchdowns, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and a passer rating of just 31.3.

For reference, if a quarterback just threw the ball into the stands every play, he would have a passer rating of 39.6, so it was statistically better to do that than throw in Delane’s vicinity.

He’s fairly inexperienced in zone coverage, since LSU mostly played cover 3 when it shifted to zone, so we know he can play there, but as far as variety goes, that’s to be determined.

Delane is the one cornerback in the draft who is legitimately worth a top-five pick based on his film and the upside he carries.

Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 stats: Did not play due to a torn ACL

Plain and simple: Jermod McCoy terrifies me as a prospect. The idea of spending an early pick on a player that didn’t play at all in 2025 due to an ACL tear feels like a very risky move.

McCoy’s film in 2024 was really interesting because of the flashes he showed, but he’s someone with elite athletic traits and not much technical ability right now.

Had McCoy played and been more consistent in 2025 than he was in 2024, he’d be challenging Delane as the legit CB1 in the class.

Unfortunately, he didn’t. That doesn’t mean that teams, especially those desperate for defensive playmakers on the outside, won’t be enticed to swing on the upside.

In the 10-15 range, this is a no-brainer. In the top five, you'd better hope he’s ready to go day one and is more consistent right away.

Florida’s Devin Moore

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) reaches for a ball intended for the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 4 PDs, 1 FF

I don’t think there’s a single cornerback with more riding on NFL Combine medicals than Devin Moore, including McCoy.

Moore has great size at 6’2” and 198 pounds with average to above-average speed on the outside and proven ball production.

The issue is that every year of his career has seen him miss time due to injury, and each injury has been different.

That could lead some to say he’s just had bad luck, since none are consistent, but it could lead others to say he’s not durable.

The film is really clean for Moore as a zone defender with active eyes, always ready to jump a pass, but the best ability is availability, and Moore hasn’t been available.

Texas A&M’s Will Lee III

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 50 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 8 PDs

Will Lee III might have the coolest nickname for a cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft with “The Blanket,” but he’s going to need some time to get ready for the NFL.

My issue with watching Lee III’s film is that his technique looks so unrefined for someone who has played over 1,000 coverage snaps in his career .

He’s someone who will likely need to spend some time as a backup before trying to crack a starting lineup in the NFL, but with proper coaching, he should be able to clean up his mistakes and take strides.

At 6’1” and 189 pounds with long arms, Lee III has traits that will make NFL teams at least consider what he can become if he cleans up his eyes.

Athletic testing could have helped answer some questions about his long speed, but there’s also GPS tracking information that NFL teams will have available to see play speed. Lee III ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and didn’t participate in agility drills.

Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun (DB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 53 tackles, .5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 PDs

Davison Igbinosun is a press-coverage fiend who re-routed even the best receivers in college football with his hands.

The downside to that is that he’s been heavily penalized throughout his career, especially when he would get grabby after being beaten, but he only drew five flags in 2025, down from his whopping 16 in 2024.

Igbinosun improved significantly at releasing his jam after it became illegal in 2025. With his size, 6’2”, and coachability to clean up his technique, there’s promise there on day three.

Especially as teams look to run the ball wide or throw perimeter screens, physicality and toughness at cornerback are becoming more valuable, and Igbinosun is always ready to get into the mix there.