Giants Will Be Without Most of This Critical Unit vs. 49ers

Having injuries is never convenient for any team. Still, for the New York Giants, who enter Week 9’s home contest against the league’s second-best passing offense in the San Francisco 49ers, it’s definitely not a good thing.
The Giants are going to be down both of their starting cornerbacks, as corners Paulson Adebo (knee) and Cor’Dale Flott (concussion), and reserve cornerback Art Green (hamstring) have been declared out of Sunday's game.
Safety Jevon Holland (knee) is listed as questionable.
The cornerback injuries leave head coach Brian Daboll and his staff with little choice but to carry on with the next men up on the depth chart, such as Deonte Banks and rookie Korie Black as the projected starting cornerbacks, newcomer Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Nic Jones, and starting slot cornerback Dru Phillips.
“We've got some guys that have been doing this a long time,” Daboll said when asked about the prospect of going into a game with so many injuries at one position.
“It happens. So, you spend a lot of time with the player you're coaching, whatever position they play.
“Sometimes early, sometimes extra meeting time, sometimes more on the field. And you do everything you can to get a guy ready. And then they have to put their work into it.”
Black, who saw his first extensive regular-season NFL action last week in relief of Flott, played 30 snaps, finishing with PFF grades of 49.3 against the run and 32.3 in coverage.
The team’s seventh-round draft pick registered one tackle and allowed the lone pass target against him to be completed for a 40-yard touchdown.
“He's done a good job,” Daboll said of Black. “I think he's had good retention from what we've done before. I think (secondary/pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel) M has done a good job with him. Pretty conscientious guy; doing everything he can do to get ready and play.”
To get their defensive backs ready, the Giants, who rank second in the league in defensive pass interference penalties with nine, have had players wear oven mitts in practice to discourage grabbiness that sometimes plagues young defensive backs.
In other injury news, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) missed his third straight day of practice, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air.
Eluemunor, who received a "doubtful" injury designation, told reporters earlier this week that he intended to play. Still, the team and Eluemunor must weigh the risks and consider whether putting Him out there could worsen the injury.
“I think with all these guys, if they can play, I'll give them up as long as they need to be able to play,” Daboll said. “We'll see where that goes.”
Rookie Marcus Mbow would get the start at right tackle should Eluemunor be scratched from the lineup. And if that were to happen, James Hudson III, who has been a healthy scratch in two games this season (both against Philadelphia), would likely get a suit on Sunday as the backup swing tackle.
Tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) was the only Giants player to have a change in his practice participation status, going from being limited the last two days to a full participant on Friday. He'll be needed on Sunday, as Daniel Bellinger (neck) received a doubtful designation.
Giants Week 9 Injury Status Report
Out
- CB Paulson Adebo (Knee)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (Concussion)
- DL Chauncey Golston (Neck)
- CB Art Green (hamstring)
Doubtful
- TE Daniel Bellinger (Neck)
- T Jermaine Eluemunor (Pec)
Questionable
- S Jevón Holland (Knee)
- CB Rico Payton (Groin)*
*In 21-day window.
Check back later for the 49ers' report.
