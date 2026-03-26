The New York Giants were in desperate need of more secondary help this offseason. So far, they've seemed to want to address the veterans' area.

First, they brought in a safety familiar with John Harbaugh and his defensive staff in Ar’Darius Washington.

Then, they brought in a guy who's familiar with the Giants in Jason Pinnock. Pinnock spent a few seasons with the Giants playing in the secondary. He was the replacement when the team said goodbye to players like Julian Love and Xavier McKinney.

But last season, he left New York for San Francisco to play for the 49ers. He started the first few games for the 49ers before being relegated to a backup role.

It was an interesting season because he continued to show some of the promise that he flashed as a Giant, but also some of the inconsistencies.

Let's look at the good, the great, and the ugly of Pinnock’s game.

The Good: Third Level Positioning

The Good of new #NYGiants safety Jason Pinnock last season was him being in position at the third level to make plays. pic.twitter.com/R2KtstOPNU — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 25, 2026

According to last season's statistics with the 49ers, Pinnock didn't get his hands on any footballs. That doesn't mean that he wasn't an effective third-level defender.

He was able to make tackles on passes on crossing routes at the third level. He even guarded receivers decently when you were on the goal line as an extra man coverage guy.

He was really effective at being the deep over-the-top defender on any vertical passes. He showed really good range, getting over the top and in position on outside fade balls.

He also showed an ability to keep his cushion in vertical passes up the seam. It can be a lonely and sometimes thankless position to be at the third level because, most of the time, you don't get action.

But on the rare occasion that you do get a ball put in your area, you need to be ready to make the play. It seems as if Pinnock is always ready to make the play.

The Great: Run Support and Tackling

The Great of new #NYGiants safety Jason Pinnock is his run support and tackling. pic.twitter.com/K3eZ12v0kO — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 25, 2026

One of the reasons Pinnock has been a consistent tackler throughout his career, even back to when he was with the Giants the first time, is his ability to launch on offensive players in run defense.

He knows how to come downhill, run the alley, and trigger on pass catchers or running backs that are running to the perimeter.

He also knows how to fill his run gaps and show up for run support. He has the speed to run sideline to sideline and chase down ball carriers, and he's not afraid to stick his nose in and get dirty.

Some of his most impressive tackles don't come on receivers he's grabbing, but occur when he is across the field, and the ball is going away from him; he can pursue the play and get in on the tackle.

The Ugly: Block Destruction

The Ugly of new #NYGiants safety Jason Pinnock is his ability to get off blocks regardless of the level he is at. pic.twitter.com/k2Daq2vPsJ — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 25, 2026

One of the ugliest parts of Pinnock's game is how he handles blockers. He seems indecisive when taking them on, which slows his ability to defeat the block.

It does not matter where he is attacking. It could be at the third level, coming down and running the alley versus a receiver, on the inside, against an offensive lineman that is climbing to the second level, or on the edge, as he is blitzing against a running back.

He just does not seem to have the ability to get off a block quickly and decisively to either make the ball carrier change direction or make the tackle himself. Offensive coordinators must believe that if they get a body on him, they can negate his abilities as a tackler.

Coach's Corner

Pinnock is an interesting guy to bring back in. He's definitely a veteran presence, so if they decide to bring in a rookie safety, he and Ar'Darius Washington, along with Jevon Holland, could hold the fort down until the rookie is ready.

But if Pinnock wants to really get the most out of his career, he's going to have to be more of a factor on special teams than he was the first time around and more than he was in San Francisco.

He's got a big body, runs well, and isn't afraid of contact. Those are three elements that should work well in special teams.

Hopefully, he gets his body ready for a little bit more of the rough-and-tumble nature of special teams to go along with what he brings to the table as another safety in the rotation on defense.