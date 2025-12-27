The New York Giants are on their way to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 17 without three starters and a key reserve defensive lineman.

The team announced that defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (neck/concussion), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), tight end Theo Johnson (illness), and center John Michael Schmitz (finger) weren't making the trip and have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Those players join receiver Beaux Collins (neck/concussion), offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) as those who were ruled out of the game on Friday.

Thomas and Davidson were ruled out on Friday. Schmitz was listed as doubtful but was trending in the wrong direction after not having practiced all week.

And Johnson, who was added to the injury report on Friday, did not make enough of a recovery in time to have a chance at the game.

Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz figure to carry the load at tight end for the Giants this week. The Giants also have Zach Davidson and Maximillan Mang on their practice squad should they want another tight end to fill in for Johnson.

With those players out of Sunday’s game, it will be interesting to see which roster moves the Giants make before the 4 p.m. deadline.

One possibility regarding the offensive line could see offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, who is in the midst of his 21-day window, activated off IR. Ezeudu, who practiced in full this week, received a questionable designation.

The Giants would have to clear a roster spot, though, if they activate Ezeudu off IR. The most likely move in that case could be placing Thomas on IR.

Meanwhile with defensive ineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches listed as questionable, the Giants will almost certainly add another defensive lineman--likely Elijah Chatman--to the roster.

Chatman has already had three practice squad elevations, so he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster, again with a spot needing to be cleared for him.

The Giants and Raiders, who are both missing star power on their respective teams, square off for a game that should ultimately decide who gets the first overall pick in the 2026 draft this weekend in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

