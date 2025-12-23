NY Giants Release Practice Squad Punter After One Appearance

The New York Giants released veteran punter Cameron Johnston from their practice squad on Monday.

Johnston, who was part of a large workout group that consisted of five punters (Jake Camarda, Cameron Johnston, Pat O’Donnell, Brad Robbins, and Ryan Stonehouse) was signed two weeks ago as insurance due to punter Jamie Gillan having suffered a left knee injury on a botched field goal attempt against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Johnston, an eight-year NFL veteran who, in addition to his one-game stop with the Giants has also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, filled in for Gillan in the team’s Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders, punting four times for a 45.5 average and a 22.8 net.

One of his punts, a line drive, ended up being returned by Jaylin Lane for a 63-yard touchdown.

He also served as the holder for what would be then-kicker Younghoe Koo’s final game as a Giant.

The release of Johnston is a good sign in that it means Gillan, who punted twice in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, notching and average of 45.5 and a net average of 39.5, did not have any setbacks as a result of his injury and should be good to go in finishing out the remaining two games on this 2025 season.

The Giants have had a revolving door of kickers and puners over the last two season. Last year when Gillan missed four games due to a hamstring issue, the team brought in Matt Haack to fill the punter and kickoff role.

The punter situation though hasn't been as bad as what the team has gone through at kicker. This past Sunday the Giants debuted their fifth kicker of he season in rookie Ben Sauls.

In addition to Sauls, the Giants kickers included Graham Gano (who landed on IR twice), Gillan, Jude McAtamney, and Younghoe Koo, who was released two weeks ago after failing to convert two extra point tries.

Long snapper Casey Kreiter has been the only member of the kicking battery to keep at his job and avoid any injury.

