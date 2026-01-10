The Latest on Giants’ Reported Head Coaching Candidate John Harbaugh

Without question, former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s next destination has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the new year.

Harbaugh, who is believed to be at the top of the New York Giants' head-coaching list (though, per NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Giants have pushed back on that notion ), is not scheduled to interview with any teams until Monday at the earliest.

In the meantime, here’s what’s being reported regarding what’s still to come in the Harbaugh sweeps.

High League Interest in Harbaugh

John Harbaugh has reportedly drawn interest from every team that currently has a head coaching opening. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As expected, at least seven NFL teams with vacancies have reached out to Harbaugh, including the Giants and Dolphins.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that he spoke directly with Harbaugh about his plans, and that while numerous teams reached out to him about their openings, Harbaugh intends to take the rest of the weekend to narrow his options to three or four teams.

SI.com’s Albert Breer, who echoed Glazer’s report, added that the Giants, Dolphins, Titans, and Falcons are the most likely landing spots as of now for Harbaugh’s services.

Watching Film on Quarterbacks

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is widely viewed as an appealing option to the head coaching candidates. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh has been spending the weekend watching film on quarterbacks , most notably Jaxson Dart of the Giants and Cam Ward of the Titans.

Clearly, the quarterback situation for the teams with openings appears to be a priority for the 63-year-old Harbaugh.

In an interview with the Locked On Giants podcast , Ian O’Connor of The Athletic opined will probably want to go to a team that has a stable quarterback situation rather than to have to start from scratch at that all-important spot.

Russini also reported that Harbaugh has been in touch with potential members of his own coaching staff, which would suggest that once he’s decided where he wants to go, he could have some key pieces of his staff in place relatively quickly.

She added that Harbaugh “ really likes the Giants and they really like him.”

That would be a good thing for whoever hires him, especially with the college all-star games, the Senior Bowl, and the combine all coming up.

Harbaugh’s Requirements Revealed?

John Harbaugh | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As noted yesterday, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, citing a league source who speculated on what requirements Harbaugh will want from his next team, said it won’t come cheap to hire the former Ravens head coach.

Among those requirements, per Grossi, include a salary upwards of $20 million per year, which would be more than the $16 million per year he was making in Baltimore, a $10 million budget for his assistant coaches, final say over the roster, and the opportunity to select his own personnel guy to lean on.

The money should presumably be an issue for a Giants team that was recently listed by Forbes as the No. 4 most valuable sports franchise , with an estimated value of $10.1 billion.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports reported that the Giants are prepared to meet whatever asking price Harbaugh sets.

The sticking point could come down to how willing Giants ownership is to reorganize the management structure and personnel authority, which, ever since the days of George Young, has fallen to the general manager.

Would the team’s ownership be willing to change that if that’s indeed what Harbaugh requires to take the job?

Ian O'Connor of The Athletic reported that the Giants have been in contact with Harbaugh and the talks have been positive. This could signify Schoen having some willingness on Schoen's part to cede control on the final say of the roster if Harbaugh does indeed require that as a condition of employment.

Giant Head Coaching Candidate Interview Scorecard

The Giants have thus far been linked to 10 candidates. They have completed in-person interviews with interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, and former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

They have reportedly had virtual interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

They have former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy scheduled for early next week.

And they are reportedly still trying to schedule Harbaugh and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, presumably for the week ahead.

With McCarthy reportedly coming in for his interview early next week, Harbaugh could get his turn, assuming he wants it, by mid-week.

