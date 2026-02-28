How Should the Giants Handle Pending Free Agents Eluemunor, Flott, and Robinson?

The New York Giants have big decisions to make with their three top unrestricted free agents: tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, all of whom will be in demand on the free agent market.

The Giants need to decide whether they see the value in keeping three of their better players from the 2025 season or if it is time to turn the page and look for new options under a new regime.

We take a look at all three, assess their value, and try to give reasons why they are or are not likely to be members of the Giants in 2026.

Jermaine Eluemunor

Spotrac Market Value: Jermaine Eluemunor's calculated market value is $8.7 million annually. They have him ranked as the 17th right tackle and believe he should receive a two-year, $17.3 million contract. They have him compared to players based on their age at the time they signed, including: Andrew Wiley, Rob Havenstein, Colton McKivich, and Morgan Moses.

New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

You can never have enough good offensive linemen, so of course, the Giants should try to re-sign Eluemunor. The question is: how much will Eluemunor demand on the open market?

I believe someone will be willing to pay him more than $8.7 million per season for his services, especially with so many teams having more salary-cap room.

That is where it becomes tricky for the Giants. Are you going to pay him closer to what Rob Havenstein received, which was a three-year deal worth $11.5 million annually? Can you afford to give him a three-year deal worth $8 million a year?

Eluemunor is unlikely to offer you a discount because he doesn’t have to; he will be in demand on the open market. With the new coaching staff coming in, if you are going to make a change, now is the time. This allows new players to grow and develop under the new coaching staff.

It also makes sense that if you believe Marcus Mbow is the future, the future should start now. Save money by promoting the guy you are already paying on a rookie contract to come and play right tackle.

In another two years, you should have freed up enough space to resign him to his second contract.

Cor'Dale Flott

Spotrac Market Value: Flott’s calculated market value is $9.5 million annually. He is the 32nd-ranked cornerback, and they believe he is worth a four-year, $38 million contract. They compare him to players like Michael Carter II, Kyler Gordon, Jourdan Lewis, and Keisean Nixon.

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Giants have to be careful with how they handle Flott. It’s easy to say that you can find someone better, but it’s much harder to actually do it. Flott is still one of the younger four-year vets that you will ever see, and he has a lot of tread left on his tires.

There is a very likely chance that he signs a contract closer to the three-year, $40 million deal that Kyler Gordon signed, rather than the three-year, $18 million deal that Keisean Nixon signed.

Flott has the length to take on the bigger, more physical receivers in the league. He has the speed and quickness to deal with the vertical threats or the shifty slot receivers running every route in the book. He has position flexibility as an outside corner and as a nickelback.

On the open market, Flott could demand big money from a team that needs a number two cornerback or possibly a cornerback three that they can line up and play in the slot in nickel or dime packages.

This is a situation with a new defensive coordinator. You want to give him the tools that he needs to be successful, and you don’t do that by getting rid of one of your better cornerbacks–especially the guy who had the best season in 2025 in the secondary.

They need to work out a deal. It might cost them a little bit more, but they should invest in Flott and let him continue to progress as he has over the first four years of his career.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Spotrac Market Value: Wan’Dale Robinson’s calculated market value is $17.6 million per year. He is the 24th-ranked wide receiver, and they believe the 25-year-old will garner a four-year, $70.5 million deal in the open market. They compare him to players like Khalil Shakir, Jacoby Myers, Deebo Samuel, and Devontae Smith.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Robinson picked the perfect season to have a breakout year: the year going into free agency. However, he was unlucky because the team he played for fired the coaching staff.

With such a high value on his services, the question becomes: who on the open market is willing to pay $18 million per year for a 5-foot-8 slot receiver who relies on a high volume of targets to be effective?

Nobody looks at him as a WR1. The question is: is he a legitimate WR2, or is he more suited to be a WR3 on a quality offense? If that is the case, then is he worth $18 million per year? Probably not.

It’s fair to wonder if the Giants are even considering Robinson as a part of the team’s future. We don’t know what this offense will look like, but we do know that with the salary cap being in the condition that it is, spending $18 million per season on a receiver a year or two before you have to pay your WR1 (Malik Nabers) top dollar is probably not the most effective usage of your cap.

This may end up being a situation where Robinson has to go elsewhere to find the money that he hopes to garner as a free agent. The Giants need to use that $18 million that Robinson would command to bring in two (or maybe even three) more affordable options as pass catchers.