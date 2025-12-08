Jameis Winston Makes Bold Prediction About Giants' Remaining 2025 Season Games

Add “eternal optimist” to the list of positive attributes exhibited by New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, who spent his day off from football serving as a guest analyst on the FOX Sports NFL pregame show , offered up a rather bold prediction for the 2-11 Giants’ final four games of 2025.

"I heard there's a possibility that the East Coast is going to experience one of the coldest winters we've had,” he said. “The New York Football Giants have a possibility to win four games in a row after this bye."

Giants fans might not want to hear it, given that the franchise currently sits first overall in the 2026 draft order, which would put them firmly in the driver’s seat as far as entertaining the best possible offers from quarterback-needy teams desperate to trade up for the signal caller of their choice, but Winston is not wrong in his words.

The Giants, who began the 2025 campaign with the most difficult strength of schedule (SOS), have the second-easiest SOS remaining , their upcoming four opponents (Washington, Minnesota, Las Vegas, and Dallas) combining for a .317 winning percentage.

Further, none of those four teams boasts a winning percentage, none of those four teams is above .500, the Cowboys holding the best record (6-6-1) of the four.

The Commanders, who beat the Giants way back in Week 1, are currently 3-10 and in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, their latest loss an embarrassing 31-0 shutout by the 5-8 Vikings, whom the Giants see the following week.

The Giants then wrap up their 2025 road travels with a date against the 2-11 Raiders, who have a seven-game losing streak in process, before returning home for the regular-season finale against Dallas, who were topped by the Lions on Thursday night.

For the Giants, it’s one game at a time, and for the first time this season, New York is actually favored by the odds makers by 2.5 points ( per FanDuel ) to win the game, the Giants holding a 6-4 record in games where they have been the favorite dating back to the 2020 season.

The Giants return to work on Tuesday.

