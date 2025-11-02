Jaxson Dart Leaning on Wilson, Winston to Navigate Choppy Waters
Jaxson Dart will keep it in the family as he works through his first bit of turbulence as the New York Giants quarterback.
Dart may be the only one putting up numbers in the Giants' traditional box scores, but he sang the praises of fellow throwers Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as they continue to support him from the sidelines.
"I kind of see it as I've got two big brothers in the room," Dart noted. "The wisdom they shed off of me has been huge. They've done it for a long time, and they've succeeded at the highest level.
"I’m in a very unique situation to have those guys, and we have great relationships off the field, too. So [I'm] really just blessed and grateful to have those guys in the room."
Both Wilson and Winston were added this offseason with the obvious intention of keeping the seat warm for an incoming freshman flinger, which turned out to be Dart when the Giants made him the 25th overall pick of the most recent draft.
Wilson started the first three games of the year before the offensive baton was passed to Dart.
Together with fellow freshman Cam Skattebo, Dart is responsible for providing the most legitimate brand of long-term offensive hope that the Giants have had in quite some time, even if wins have been hard to come by.
New York (2-6) has scored 121 points in Dart's first five showings as QB1, the most they've had in any five-game stretch in nearly three full calendar years.
Though they're not taking any snaps, Dart has made sure that his passing companions don't get left out: the 10-time Pro Bowler Wilson is often the first to greet Dart upon his exit from both futile and successful drives and the rookie has been more than happy to engage in the animated antics of Winston, the 2013 Heisman winner before his name was called first at the NFL Draft a decade ago.
With Skattebo and another foundational building block, Malik Nabers, both done for the year due to injuries, Dart will have to lead the charge on his own for the final nine games of his debut tour, which kicks off on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Though the Giants are likely out of the playoff picture, there's still a chance Dart can seize future momentum in the second half of the year.
But even that task won't be simple: the Giants could have an indirect role in forming the NFL's next playoff bracket, as four of their next five foes (San Francisco, Green Bay, Detroit, New England) are currently postseason-bound while the outlier (Chicago) sits a half-game out of the NFC's final seed.
Dart is confident the wisdom of Wilson and Winston will prove instrumental in the quest for potential points in the latter part of the year.
"I can come to them with any question that I have or any concern that I have, and they've probably been through it multiple times," Dart declared.
"It's cool to just have those guys in there and be able to ask as many questions as I need to."
