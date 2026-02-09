NY Giants Legend Carl Banks Sees Potential Greatness in QB Jaxson Dart

Although Jaxson Dart did not bring home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, he still displayed enough talent to excite New York Giants fans for the future . If he can become a bit more accurate with the football, which could come with time and a healthier/upgraded wide receiver room, then No. 6 could truly shine.

Giants legend and radio broadcaster Carl Banks thinks Dart has the tools to catapult himself into the upper echelon of quarterbacks. When asked who the 22-year-old out of Ole Miss reminds him of, the two-time Super Bowl champion brought up two of the most gifted signal-callers the game has seen.

"Jaxson Dart is an elite scrambler, so there is playmaking ability there," Banks told DJ Siddiqi of RG, org. "I'm gonna give him {Patrick} Mahomes. I like Mahomes with Josh Allen's arm."

Although the Giants Ring of Honor member is not outright predicting that Dart will win a Super Bowl trophy or an MVP award, he believes the No. 25 overall draft pick possesses traits similar to Mahomes and Allen.

The former ascended into superstardom after sitting on the bench his rookie year, and the latter completed less than 60 percent of his passes in each of his first two seasons before leveling up.

Dart potentially gained invaluable experience by holding his own in adverse conditions, finding ways to score 24 total touchdowns. He also played under ex-Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and ex-offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, both of whom worked with Allen and Mahomes, respectively.

Besides learning from men who coached future Hall of Famers, Dart also boasts a skill set well-suited to the modern NFL.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback is obviously athletic, given his 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, and he can maneuver inside the pocket. Now, Dart has to build on the promise he flashed as a rookie.

New head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy must figure out how to get the best out of him and help him continue raising his game.

How John Harbaugh can help Jaxson Dart and the NY Giants

Banks expects Harbaugh to have a transformative effect on the Giants as a whole, which should only help Dart's own development.

"It's a hard reset for the Giants, and a much-needed one from top to bottom," Banks said.

"I think John Harbaugh is going to be the North Star. Everything the Giants do will point toward that standard he's been, the things that he does, that he's about."

The Super Bowl 47 champion molded both Joe Flacco and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson during his 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, he was unable to go the distance with the latter, but he put him in a position to become a game-changing quarterback. The Giants will ask Harbaugh to do the same.

To unleash all that Dart has to offer, the organization may want to add another dynamic wide receiver . Banks seems to be in favor of such a plan, voicing some support for Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

"If he's available, I would absolutely take him," the 1987 All-Pro said.

"Listen, you could still have {pending free agent} Wan'Dale Robinson and a rookie. You can never have too many wide receivers and skill in a passing league. It's just like not having enough pass rushers."

Banks makes an interesting argument. With a well-supplied group of pass-catchers and John Harbaugh's guidance, Jaxson Dart could quickly climb the quarterback rankings.

Above all, though, fans just want him to be a winner.

