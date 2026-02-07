New Study Reveals Where Giants Got Best Positional Value in 2025

The New York Giants didn’t do much right in 2025 as far as their season went, but when it came to getting optimal value from two key positions on the team, the Giants excelled.

According to a study done by InGame , the Giants got optimal value at both the quarterback and running back positions, with both landing in the top 10 league-wide.

The data, which revealed index scores for the top values, was compiled from a combination of each player’s stats and his earnings during the 2025 season.

At quarterback, Jaxson Dart came in third on the list, with an index score of 80.5. Ahead of him were four other quarterbacks who are all on rookie deals, and of the four, three led their respective teams to postseason berths:

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears (84.3)

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns (90.2)

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (94.2)

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (100.0)

Dart, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 draft, whom the Giants acquired via a trade-up with Houston, led all rookie quarterbacks in scoring with 24 touchdowns (15 passing, 9 rushing).

The Giants also placed in the top 10 for positional value at running back, New York landing at No. 10 with Cam Skattebo notching a 65.9 index score, tying him with RJ Harvey of the Broncos. The top value was Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had a 100.0 index score.

Dart and Skattebo both came to the Giants as part of the 2025 draft class, giving Big Blue two key core players on offense who are on rookie deals, which opened a five-year window for the team to capitalize on the savings from the two positions by using the money saved to build up at other spots where the talent is thin.

Other areas covered by the study included defensive end, defensive tackle, and receiver, none of which were categories in which the Giants placed in the top ten.

Of course, to be fair, the study's results for each position group mostly consisted of players on their first NFL contracts, which makes sense given the value.

The interesting point is, if Skattebo and Dart continue to yield top value for the money invested in them, how soon might the team have until both players seek an extension, which they would be eligible to do after they complete their third season in the league?

