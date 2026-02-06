If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh need any draft advice, their outgoing running back, Cam Skattebo, is only too happy to offer his two cents.

Well, sort of. Skattebo recently opined that he would love it if the Giants brass might consider adding receiver Jordyn Tyson , Skattebo’s former teammate at Arizona State, to the Big Blue family.

"I'm going to try to get all my guys in the NFL, so if they all have to come to the Giants, then that's what I'm gonna try to do," the young running back told reporters, per Blake Niemann of Fox 10 Phoenix. "Hopefully, we can get something worked out."

Cam Skattebo spoke on the possibility of the Giants drafting his former ASU teammate Jordyn Tyson:



Receiver is currently projected as a Giants need , so it wouldn’t be as though Skattebo would have to do a lot of arm-twisting in that regard.

And Skattebo, much like everyone else with an interest in the upcoming draft and teambuilding process, is certainly going to have his opinions, though whether the Giants brass agrees is another story.

The NY Giants could be looking for another WR to stretch the field

Beyond the camaraderie and good vibes, Tyson can potentially bring more firepower to the offense.

Tyson is an athletic playmaker who can consistently outmaneuver cornerbacks downfield. He profiles as a serious red-zone threat alongside the electric Malik Nabers.

A pass-catching attack that was lackluster and limited only a couple of years ago could transform into one of the more dynamic units in the league if these two line up at WR together.

During the last two seasons, Tyson totaled 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns with 704 yards after the catch.

The 21-year-old significantly reduced his drop rate from 8.5 percent to 1.6 percent in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, making him an even more attractive prospect to NFL executives.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart could develop much faster with a stellar receiving core. Can Tyson help the franchise meet that standard?

There is no denying the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder's natural gifts and impressive skills, but one issue may give New York, and others, pause. Injuries plagued his college career.

Tyson suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022. He pushed through a lengthy recovery stint and rose to stardom with the Sun Devils. The Allen, Texas, native found himself on the sidelines again in 2025, missing a month with a hamstring injury.

Tyson eclipsed 100 receiving yards four times and scored eight touchdowns in the first seven games of his redshirt junior campaign. He notched four receptions for 83 yards and no touchdowns in his two games after returning from injury.

So is all that enough to make a strong enough case for the Giants to pick Tyson in this coming draft?

"There's a chance they get him,” Skattebo said. “I'm not in charge, so I can't really tell you that. I'm still just coming out of my rookie year, so I don't really have any power.

“They're gonna do what they do, and hopefully they make the right decisions."

