New York Giants Mailbag: Massive Changes Desperately Needed

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

#askptrain is it reasonable to assume that if they let the GM stay, he will get an extension? Do you think it will be a one year or a multi year? I can’t imagine a coach would come for a lame duck GM. — Jonnyballgame (@BigPastyGuy) December 5, 2025

I think that's very reasonable to assume. The Giants typically don't let head coaches and/or general managers go into a lame-duck status.

#askPTrain.

Since Chris Mara and Tim McDonald get much hate can you tell us what Chris Mara role is — Kevin LaFaso (@kjlafaso) December 3, 2025

Kevin, besides the fact that Chris Mara is one of the owners on the Mara side of the house and a member of their board, he is also listed as the team's senior personnel consultant, tasked with evaluating college and pro personnel players.

Pat, do you have faith in Giant ownership to get these next hires right. My feeling is there is something seriously wrong in that building and it starts at the top. #askPat — Michael Nixon (@NixMike11) December 3, 2025

Michael, I would say that there's not much choice, right? Do I have faith they'll get it right this time? They've burned me twice before, so much like I say when it comes time to pick whether I think they'll win each week, until I have a reason to believe, all I can do is hope for the best.

Personally, I have to question if there are too many cooks in the kitchen when it comes to major organizational decisions but that's just the vibe I got from the Hard Knocks episodes.

Abdul Carter. Why aren’t veterans taking him under their wing and showing him how to be a pro or have they and he is ignoring them? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) December 3, 2025

Kris, veterans in that room have tried to help Carter out. But as the saying goes, "Taking personal responsibility is important for achieving your goals."

At some point, Carter has to take responsibility and stop expecting (assuming he is) that someone will hold his hand.

Video screens show the daily practice schedules throughout the area where the players are stationed, including in the locker room. And if you're not sure if you're supposed to be in a meeting room, ask.

Potential GM candidates please. — Ralph Furley (@ralphfurley47) December 3, 2025

With all due respect, I'd rather not do this right now while Schoen is still in the chair. I'm happy to give you a list if Schoen is relieved of his duties, and once I've had a chance to really give the question some thought. Thanks for understanding.

Need to talk about firing Tim McDonnell… — Dave Cerasani (@CerasaniDa39769) December 3, 2025

Talk about it all you want. He's part of the ownership group via his mother, who is John Mara's sister.

Is Koo still the kicker after the bye? Do we even have any other options? Does anybody care? Why are we even all still here? — Emilio Lizardo (@ElectClayDavis) December 3, 2025

There are four games left. A new head coach is coming in. Why bring in a new kicker at this stage of the game?

Do you think Brandon Brown is ready to take over? Didn't he work for Howie Roseman? — Domenic DAlessandro (@DomenicDA) December 3, 2025

I don't know, Dom. I mean, he's had interviews for general manager spots and hasn't gotten any, so that might answer your question, no? And yes, he worked for Howie Roseman, but I don't know if I'd use that as a measuring stick to determine one's readiness for a bigger role.

Where do the Giants go from here? — Nat Turner 2.0 (@IAmNotYourNegr2) December 5, 2025

Hi Nat. They're back to work (the coaches at least) on Monday, with the players to follow on Tuesday. There are four games left to this miserable season to get through, so I'd expect the status quo to remain for now. After that? We shall see.

@Patricia_Traina #askPTrain

Pat, watching the press conference the other day there are no answers to how to fix this! Is it me or is this entire organization failing from medical to the front office — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) December 5, 2025

Bill, the results suggest that your observation about the failures from top to bottom is accurate, with very few exceptions. The only answer I see is that a thorough housecleaning is needed.

They need to bring in a hard-nosed head coach who will eradicate the country-club atmosphere that has existed and instill full-time accountability.

They can also start by not feeling obligated to the general manager just because he modernized the draft room. We have four more weeks to go before this season is over, so the ball is in ownership's court.

From Robert C.: If the Giants trade down in the 2026 draft, how far should they be willing to go? What position should the target?

Robert, it's WAY too early for this question. Let's see what the final draft order looks like at the end of the season, and then I can give you an educated answer.

From Jeff D.: What are your thoughts on David Shaw as the next HC of the NYG?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (left) and passing game coordinator David Shaw | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I prefer a head coach who has been there, done that in the NFL and who has a solid track record.

From Bill K: No question, but I wanted to thank you for your great job covering the Giants. Always look forward to your columns.

Appreciate you, Bill. Thanks for reading.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage