New York Giants Mailbag: Massive Changes Desperately Needed
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
I think that's very reasonable to assume. The Giants typically don't let head coaches and/or general managers go into a lame-duck status.
Kevin, besides the fact that Chris Mara is one of the owners on the Mara side of the house and a member of their board, he is also listed as the team's senior personnel consultant, tasked with evaluating college and pro personnel players.
Michael, I would say that there's not much choice, right? Do I have faith they'll get it right this time? They've burned me twice before, so much like I say when it comes time to pick whether I think they'll win each week, until I have a reason to believe, all I can do is hope for the best.
Personally, I have to question if there are too many cooks in the kitchen when it comes to major organizational decisions but that's just the vibe I got from the Hard Knocks episodes.
Kris, veterans in that room have tried to help Carter out. But as the saying goes, "Taking personal responsibility is important for achieving your goals."
At some point, Carter has to take responsibility and stop expecting (assuming he is) that someone will hold his hand.
Video screens show the daily practice schedules throughout the area where the players are stationed, including in the locker room. And if you're not sure if you're supposed to be in a meeting room, ask.
With all due respect, I'd rather not do this right now while Schoen is still in the chair. I'm happy to give you a list if Schoen is relieved of his duties, and once I've had a chance to really give the question some thought. Thanks for understanding.
Talk about it all you want. He's part of the ownership group via his mother, who is John Mara's sister.
There are four games left. A new head coach is coming in. Why bring in a new kicker at this stage of the game?
I don't know, Dom. I mean, he's had interviews for general manager spots and hasn't gotten any, so that might answer your question, no? And yes, he worked for Howie Roseman, but I don't know if I'd use that as a measuring stick to determine one's readiness for a bigger role.
Hi Nat. They're back to work (the coaches at least) on Monday, with the players to follow on Tuesday. There are four games left to this miserable season to get through, so I'd expect the status quo to remain for now. After that? We shall see.
Bill, the results suggest that your observation about the failures from top to bottom is accurate, with very few exceptions. The only answer I see is that a thorough housecleaning is needed.
They need to bring in a hard-nosed head coach who will eradicate the country-club atmosphere that has existed and instill full-time accountability.
They can also start by not feeling obligated to the general manager just because he modernized the draft room. We have four more weeks to go before this season is over, so the ball is in ownership's court.
From Robert C.: If the Giants trade down in the 2026 draft, how far should they be willing to go? What position should the target?
Robert, it's WAY too early for this question. Let's see what the final draft order looks like at the end of the season, and then I can give you an educated answer.
From Jeff D.: What are your thoughts on David Shaw as the next HC of the NYG?
I prefer a head coach who has been there, done that in the NFL and who has a solid track record.
From Bill K: No question, but I wanted to thank you for your great job covering the Giants. Always look forward to your columns.
Appreciate you, Bill. Thanks for reading.
