NY Giants Assistant Coach’s Firing Remains Shrouded in Mystery

It was a blink-and-you 'll-miss-it moment, as last Friday evening, it was discovered that the New York Giants ' assistant defensive line coach, Bryan Cox, was no longer listed on the team’s website.

It’s since been revealed that interim head coach Mike Kafka dismissed Cox, but Kafka refused to shed any light on what led to the dismissal.

“I'm just not going to get into the details of it, of everything,” Kafka said on Wednesday.

“I have got a lot of respect for B. Cox, but I'm just not going to get into the details of the why behind it. Just out of respect. So we'll just keep all that in-house.”

Kafka, during his Tuesday video call with reporters, spoke about the difficult decisions that come with being in the head coaching role, and the challenges that put the team in the best position to win.

But the timing of the dismissal, coupled with the team retaining defensive line coach Andre Patterson, left some wondering whether there was a personality clash between the outspoken Cox, a Brian Daboll disciple, and Kafka.

The Athletic reported that unrest was building among the assistant coaching staff following the dismissal of Daboll, and that the final straw appeared to come during the team’s chartered flight home from New England over a week ago, after their loss, when Cox reportedly was upset with the seating arrangements on the plane.

Kafka refused to confirm the report.

“You'd have to ask (Cox),” he said. “Again, I'm not going to get into the weeds and the details of everything there. Those are tough decisions. So that's really all I have got to say on that.”

Kafka also said he wasn’t aware of any ill feelings among the staff toward his decision after the dismissal of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, to promote outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to defensive coordinator ahead of Patterson or defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, two coaches with experience calling defensive plays at the NFL level.

“I haven't felt it,” he said. “The guys have done a great job communicating and collaborating. (I am) sitting in on their meetings and watching them during the walk-through. They're doing a great job, and I'm really proud of them.”

