Coaching Changes and the Giants Future Covered in This Week's Mailbag
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
Not sure how the Brian Daboll - Wink Martindale relationship led to the unceremonious breakup, but what do you think the chances are that he returns? The NY Giants have the personnel to be an aggressive, attack-the-quarterback defense, but seem not to take that path. (Pat L.)
Pat, appreciate the question, but it's way too early to be speculating on this. There are six more games left, plus the bye week, and for all we know, the next head coach could be a defensive mind, or maybe Kafka earns it.
Let's put this on the back burner for now until the end of the season, when I can get a better feel for how things run based on who the next head coach is.
I haven't noticed.
Domenic, why would Kafka, as the offensive coordinator, need to know what the Giants' defense is planning? How does that help him in a game? He needs to be aware of what the opposing defense is running.
And there are only so many hours in the day, you know what I mean? So no, this isn't as unusual at all. Now that he's the head coach, it's more important for him to have a better understanding of what defense and special teams are planning, but in his previous role, not so much so, as that's how Brian Daboll wanted things.
Jordan, I'm not privy to what they do behind the scenes outside of the 45 minutes of locker room time and the 20 or so minutes of the open practices.
From what I've been able to gather, the daily schedule has been tweaked a bit, with Kafka incorporating a bit more of the procedures he was exposed to during his time with Andy Reid.
But at this point, I don't think there's anything major in terms of changes as we're too far into the season for that.
Kris, for what it's worth, it takes TWO SIDES to make a contract. Do we know all the details of every player who left this team in free agency only to make the Pro Bowl? We do not.
Regarding who he's brought in, I think a lot of us were initially optimistic and excited about some of those free-agent moves. No, they haven't worked out, but is that because he misjudged the talent, because the coaching jsut hasn't been there, or because injuries are involved?
Look, I'm not saying Schoen has been flawless on the job. He's made his share of mistakes, and I devoted to the good and bad he's experienced in his four years here.
You can draw your own conclusions, but I suspect ownership, when they looked at everything objectively, felt that Schoen was the lesser of the problems.
Bill, I don't think they copied the Buffalo blueprint exactly. Different players, different philosophies, different cap management strategies, etc.
I think where they went wrong is after that first season, in which Schoen thought the roster was further along than it actually was, and hence abandoned the original rebuild plan.
So, to your question, he needs to stay on course and not let himself be fooled again.
