NY Giants Injury Report Grows Ahead of Week 11 Game vs. Packers
The New York Giants added three players to their Thursday injury report, all limited participants, and upgraded one on the otherwise dismal-looking report.
The three new players are right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec), tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot), and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (pec). The lone upgraded player, from “did not participate” to “limited,” is linebacker Neville Hewitt (foot).
The new additions raise some concern, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Flannigan-Fowles has stepped into the base defense’s starting lineup, with Darius Muasau having gone on IR two weeks ago.
In addition, the Giants have Bobby Okereke (shoulder) on the injury report, as Okereke has missed his second day of practice. That makes Hewitt’s upgrade to limited key, as the Giants are otherwise thin at inside linebacker; their only other healthy player there is Zaire Barnes.
Eluemunor missed the game against the 49ers two weeks ago with his pectoral issue, but was able to play in last week’s loss to the Bears. With Micah Parsons and the Packers coming to town, the last thing the Giants probably want to see is for Eluemunor to miss the game, though there is no indication right now of that being the case.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart remains in the protocol. He was not spotted on the field during the media viewing portion of practice, which again suggests he is likely still in the early stages of the concussion protocol.
Here is the rest of the practice participation report.
New York Giants Practice Participation
Did Not Participate
- QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- T Evan Neal (hamstring)
- S Tyler Nubin (neck)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe)
- ILB Bobby Okereke (shoulder)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (groin)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
- LB Neville Hewitt (foot) | UPGRADED
- TE Thomas Fidone II (foot) | NEW ADDITION
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) | NEW ADDITION
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles | NEW ADDITION
Packers Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- CB Nate Hobbs (knee)
Limited Participation
- DL Kingsley Enagbare (knee)
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder)
- DL Micah Parsons (pectoral)
- OL Zach Tom (back)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf)
- WR Savion Williams (foot)
- DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) | UPGRADED
- WR Christian Watson (knee/hamstring) | NEW ADDITION
Full Participation
- WR Romeo Doubs (chest)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot) | UPGRADED
- LB Quay Walker (calf) | UPGRADED
