NY Giants Keep the Faith Despite Offensive Injuries
Like another New Jersey-based star before them, the New York Giants offense is living on a prayer.
"We’ve definitely got enough," running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. said of the Giants' shorthanded offensive outlook.
"I think it's always next man up mentality, whether it's quarterback, receiver, running back, DB, whatever it may be. It's always a next-man-up mentality. Whoever we have in this locker room, and if we put you out there on the field, we definitely have faith that you and your abilities are enough for us to go out there and get a W."
Tracy said the faith in the next man up has not diminished.
"We all have the same faith ... It's all of us," he said. "We all understand that what we’ve got and what we have in this locker room is all we need.
“We don't need anyone else to come and get us a win. We can really do it ourselves. I think we’ve shown that as well. We showed that we have what it takes. We just have to do it day in and day out."
While far from consistently creating runaway victories, the Giants (2-6) gained some long-sought offensive momentum thanks to the emergence of a young battery of Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo.
In the five games since Dart was granted the full-time starting reins, the Giants have put up a total of 121 points, reaching such a tally in a five-game span for the first time since the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.
But, true to the star-crossed nature of the modern Giants, however, that trio has yet to play a full game together: Nabers and Skattebo are out for the rest of the year with injuries, with the latter being the latest medical casualty after enduring a devastating ankle injury last weekend in Philadelphia.
That leaves Dart alone as he tries to salvage the rest of another woebegone season, albeit one with a quantum of sustainable hope attached.
Speaking amidst preparing to take over Skattebo's role as top running back against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), Tracy is one of the replacements tasked with keeping the momentum alive.
"I think, however, the opportunity presents itself, you have to take advantage of it, no matter what it is," Tracy said.
"Just like last year when Motor (Singletary) got injured, it's kind of the same thing. I'm going to go out there and do my job to the best of my ability, whether I get the ball three times or if I get the ball 50 times.
"I'm going to go out there and try to execute my job, my responsibility, to the best that I can," Tracy continued.
"No matter what is going on. I want everyone to understand that when I hit that field, my energy, my passion, the way I handle myself, and just the way I approach the game, I want it to be felt. Whether you're here at the game or watching it on TV, I want you to feel number 29 on the field for sure."
