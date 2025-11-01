NY Giants' O-line Rises in New Weekly Power Rankings
The New York Giants are experiencing many of the same problems that should be fixed by now. They remain one of the most penalized teams in the NFL, continue to make perplexing late-game decisions, and still lack the depth to mitigate inevitable injury woes. But there is one key difference.
While it can be difficult to appreciate because of a 2-6 record, the offensive line is performing solidly this season. What has been an albatross around the franchise's neck for about a decade has gradually become a fairly reliable unit. It continues to rise in Pro Football Focus' rankings.
Following an overall adequate performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants' O-line is moving up one spot to No. 15, according to PFF's Zoltan Buday. This group has impressively climbed its way out of the cellar and is now in the middle of the pack, a sight that fans have waited a long, long time to witness.
Despite the organization's aforementioned issues, a seemingly repaired wall of protection offers some hope that the sun will shine above MetLife Stadium in the near future. There is little else this distressed fan base can ask for in the throes of another last-place campaign.
The NY Giants are holding their own against opposing pass-rushers
Andrew Thomas' return from a Lisfranc fracture has significantly strengthened New York's O-line. The 2022 Second-Team All-Pro has re-established himself as one of the top left tackles in the league. He has not allowed a sack or committed a penalty in six games this season.
Big Blue had little chance of morphing into a respectable O-line without a healthy Thomas, but he is not the only impactful force in this squad's trenches.
Veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is also excelling as a pass-blocker, giving up only two sacks and eight total pressures in 547 offensive snaps. He is providing vital support for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and making himself plenty of money in the process.
If the Giants are unable to re-sign the forthcoming free agent, their foremost priority must be to find a suitable replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft.
One cannot overstate the benefit of having a dependable tackle duo, especially for a young signal-caller who presently has a limited supply of weapons to wield.
Third-year center John Michael Schmitz also deserves acknowledgment, for he has made noticeable progress after an uneven start to his Giants tenure.
He surrendered his first sack of the campaign in last Sunday's 38-20 loss versus the Eagles and has been one of the team's better run-blockers.
Opening up rushing lanes is still an area of concern for the offensive line as a whole -- New York is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry -- so the front office may need to make some changes on the interior.
Thomas is the only Giants lineman to receive a 70-plus PFF run-blocking grade, but even that somewhat worrying fact can be spun into a positive. If New York boasts a top-half O-line with inconsistent run protection, its ceiling could be quite high moving forward.
This season is packing plenty of pain, but the biggest gripe associated with this disappointing era of Big Blue football is ostensibly close to turning into a clear strength.
Finally.
