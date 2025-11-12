NY Giants Open as Week 11 Underdogs vs Green Bay Packers
Following their 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, which marked their fourth double-digit collapse in a game this season, things have just gotten a whole lot bleaker for the New York Giants and the remainder of their campaign, which is headed towards its eighth year in the last decade without a playoff berth.
Not only did they have to wrestle with the aftermath of losing a 20-10 lead in the final 15 minutes of action on Sunday, as they have yet to win a game on the road, but the Giants also had two massive consequences come out of another embarrassing performance for the franchise that will follow it.
The first is the exit of their budding rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who left Sunday's bout in the fourth quarter and entered the concussion protocol for the fourth time in five weeks, and whose status for Week 11 is in serious question.
One day after arriving back in East Rutherford from the trip to Chicago, the Giants also entered themselves into a transition phase in at least one half of their leadership after parting ways with head coach Brian Daboll and thrusting offensive coordinator Mike Kafka into the interim role as the search for a successor looms ahead of the offseason.
Before the organization can get to that point, they still have seven games left with the current crew, and the next opponent awaiting their return to East Rutherford figures to be one of the toughest of the remaining stretch.
According to FanDuel's opening lines for Week 11, the Giants are slated to welcome the Green Bay Packers to MetLife Stadium for a 1 pm battle as 7-point underdogs to what has been one of the league's elite defensive units in the first half of the season.
In addition to the spread, the oddsmakers have assigned an over/under points total of 43.5 points to the contest between two historic NFL franchises, and that is a number that has covered in each of the Giants' last five games with the emergence of Dart as the lead signal caller.
However, there are a few factors that lead us to believe the Giants won't be the ones pulling that number past the over in this matchup.
The first is the chance that Dart might be sidelined from the game for failing to break through the protocol, which is reportedly going to thrust Jameis Winston, who is being elevated by the team into the backup role, into the starting job for Sunday.
Also, the Packers are bringing a fierce defensive unit that could give the Giants' offense fits all day long, sparked by several offseason additions and the trade for Micah Parsons from Dallas earlier this season.
The Giants are quite familiar with Parsons from his days in the NFC East and how much he has been a game wrecker against them, with 4.5 sacks in eight games in the division rivalry.
Beyond Parsons, who ranks sixth in the league in pass rush win rate among edge defenders entering Week 11, the Packers defense boasts top 13 metrics in the same categories against both the opposing pass and run attacks.
They are even stronger in clogging the trenches by an average of 91.7 rushing yards per contest and five rushing touchdowns, which both hang around the top five teams.
The Giants' rushing game has still been serviceable in recent weeks despite the loss of Cam Skattebo to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8. Still, they haven't really faced an elite run defense in that span and could run into a wall with the Packers' stout defensive front, which has allowed only 100+ yards in three games this season.
Offensively, the Packers are nothing to shake a stick at either. Led by quarterback Jordan Love, who has started to grow very comfortable in his established role as Green Bay's starting arm, the Packers are 15th and 12th in total yards and points scored with their aerial attack doing the greater damage with 13 touchdowns and an average play of 7.1 yards.
We saw how vastly different the Giants' offensive huddle looked once Dart was replaced by Russell Wilson, who couldn't get the team into the end zone one more time to seal the deal on a road victory. It's fair to say that Winston deserves his shot to command the reins, but recent history doesn't fall in his favor for the Giants to execute at the same level.
For now, the betting world is thinking the Packers, who are coming into East Rutherford on a two-game losing streak, will seek to avenge their recent woes and beat up on a flailing Giants organization that is losing more main pieces by the week.
Still, as recent history between these two franchises has shown, the Giants have found a way to overcome adversity and steal a couple of surprising wins from the Packers. They will look to ride a new quarterback option to extend it to three straight upsets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.