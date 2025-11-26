NY Giants Open as Week 13 Underdogs vs New England Patriots

It’s Week 13 of the 2025 season, and for the New York Giants, the story has become eerily the same over the past several weeks of their slate, which has just piled on the losses.

The latest came in Detroit last Sunday, as the Giants were a double-digit underdog yet found a way to surge to a 20-17 lead at the half against one of the most productive offenses in the NFL, in the Lions, who were coming off their own sluggish offensive loss the week before.

The Giants' offense was mostly stellar in the matchup behind the signal-calling of Jameis Winston, who threw for nearly 400 passing yards and three combined touchdowns, one of which he caught and ran for 33 yards on a gorgeous trick play pass from Gunner Olszewski that put New York up 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Alas, that’s where the familiar details arose once again for the Giants as the clock would hit midnight on their respectable defense performance to that point.

They would begin to crumble down the stretch, allowing the Lions to garner a season-high 11.9 yards per carry on the ground, including a 69-yard house call by running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first play of overtime to eventually drop the affair.

With one less game remaining on the slate, things are just getting uglier for the franchise that has now lost 10 games for the eighth season in the last decade.

It caused another coaching change by letting go of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen amidst his unit’s woes, and there should be questions about how the shorthanded Giants will hang around with their next premier opponent.

However, it appears the oddsmakers don’t seem to be so skeptical of the Giants' chances and actually give them a better fate as they stay on the road.

According to FanDuel’s opening lines for Week 13, the Giants are slated to be 7.5-point underdogs for their visit to battle the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

In addition to the opening spread, the sportsbook has listed the over/under points total at 46.5 points for the contest, which marks a three-point drop from last week’s number and a strange one, given the Giants and their foes have covered that number in five of their last six matchups.

What could help the visiting Giants do their part in that equation this week is the expected return of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who just barely missed returning to the game against Detroit from the concussion protocol.

Having Dart under center has helped the team score over 20 points in four of his nine games played this year, as he has shone with his dual-threat abilities.

On the other side, the Giants will surely have to bring their best performance on both sides of the ball, as the Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the league as we near the final stretch of the schedule. New England sits high atop the AFC at a 10-2 record and is riding a nine-game winning streak, which also marks the best in the entire NFL.

The Patriots’ success has been bolstered by their high-powered offense that has taken off in the second year behind quarterback Drake Maye, who is currently the league’s top arm with 3,130 passing yards and a 21-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Maye’s development has soared in his partnership with head coach Mike Vrabel, who took over after a coaching stint in Tennessee. The duo has led the Patriots to the No. 7 and 8 ranked offense in total points and yards, respectively, and one that moves down the field at the second-best rate through the air.

Defensively, the Patriots have excelled at pinning their opponents at deep starting positions on the field, which makes it very difficult to move the football the distance or score via chunk plays on them. That group gives up an average of 5.3 yards per play and gets enemies off the turf at the 14th-fastest rate in football.

Unlike their previous opponent in the Lions, the Patriots are more empowered to get after the quarterback and shut down some drives with heavy pressure, as they boast three defensive linemen who sit among the top 20 players in their position groups for pass-rush win rate this season.

If the Giants are able to withstand that oncoming dose of pressure as they did for most of the Detroit game, however, the Patriots are among the most generous defenses in the NFL inside of their own red zone, allowing the worst opponent scoring rate of 73.1%.

The Giants will have to earn their trips to get to payday, but it will be a very bad look if they can’t capitalize on the scoreboard should they get close.

The last meeting between these two franchises, who are well familiar with each other, took place in the 2023 season and was nothing short of a snoozer, as New England was in their brief rebuild period and the Giants, who were 3-8 behind former quarterback Tommy DeVito at the time, snuck away with a 10-7 victory at MetLife Stadium.

A lot has changed since that game for both sides, and with the Patriots' resurgence and desire to get back to the mountaintop for the first time since their dynasty behind Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they'll be looking to keep their good times going and throttle a Giants team that is struggling after once having their number in the biggest of stages.

The Giants are still searching for their first road win, and it’s going to take another performance like the one they put forth last Sunday to get the job done in primetime. The only question is whether their defense can finally fulfill its end of the bargain to stop the trends of brutal collapses in the fourth quarter.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

