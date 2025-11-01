NY Giants Practice Squad Elevations and More Ahead of Week 9 Clash with 49ers
The New York Giants Week 9 roster is set, and as expected, there were several moves made.
Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, signed to the practice squad two weeks ago, was one of two standard elevations. McCloud takes the place of receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, who is out of standard practice squad elevation.
In addition to providing depth at receiver if, as expected, Jalin Hyatt is scratched for a second week in a row, McCloud can serve as a return specialist.
The Giants also elevated linebacker Zaire Barnes from the practice squad. Barnes can give the Giants depth on special teams with tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) listed as doubtful for Sunday's home contest vs. the 49ers.
This will be the third and final standard elevation for Barnes this season. Barnes has three special teams tackles (one solo) in two games as a Giant. He has yet to play any defensive snaps.
The Giants have also activated cornerback Rico Payton from IR after opening his 21-day window on Wednesday. They placed cornerback Art Green (hamstring) on IR.
The loss of Green, a reserve cornerback and key special teams contributor, is a big blow to an already thin defensive secondary and to special teams. Green is currently third on the Giants in special teams tackles with six (three solo efforts). and has been a ore participant on the unit.
The assumption is that Payton, who also has special teams experience, will pick up the slack in that area.
The Giants will also go into this week’s game with two active running backs, Tyrone Tracy Jr, and Devin Singletary, after losing rookie Cam Skattebo to a season-ending ankle injury last week against the Eagles.
The expectation is that the Giants will line up McCloud as the second kickoff returner, alongside Gunner Olszewski, rather than risk putting Singletary back there.
Two Fines Emerge from Giants-Eagles Week 8 Game
The league handed down two fines after it reviewed the Giants-Eagles Week 8 game and neither involved Eagles linebacker Zack Braun, who was involved in what initially looked like a hip-drop tackle on rookie running back Cam Skattebo on the play in which the runner suffered a season-ending injury.
Giants defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches was fined $23,816 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), and Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. was fined $5,790 for unnecessary roughness (blindside block).
New York hosts the 49ers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is 1:05 PM ET. The inactive list will be available jsut after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
