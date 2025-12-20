NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart On the Rise in Weekly Rookie Rankings

When the New York Giants traded up to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick, there was reason to believe he would not take a snap until some time around Thanksgiving, if at all this season.

Now, the young quarterback is the main source of hope for an emotionally drained fan base.

That is a hefty burden for any rookie to bear. Despite all the challenges Dart has faced, which do not even include the natural growing pains that every first-year signal-caller deals with, he is inspiring a fair amount of optimism for the future.

SI's Matt Verderame listed Dart No. 3 in his weekly rookie rankings , slotting him behind wide receivers Emeka Egbuka (Bucs) and Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers). He moves up one spot, swapping places with tight end Tyler Warren (Colts).

"Dart is the only quarterback to make the list, playing well enough for the Giants to feel confident that they have a true answer under center for the first time since Eli Manning," Verderame said.

The excerpt above illustrates how most of the public views the 22-year-old. Dart is not only a promising talent but also one who could find success in the NFL. He is the handpicked savior, brought in to end an excruciating era of Giants football and raise the franchise to its past heights.

While that is an excessive amount of pressure to put on any one man, Dart is a ferocious competitor who embraces the high expectations, which probably makes this season especially difficult.

Following a 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday, New York owns an NFC-worst 2-12 record. Dart has struggled at times, as rookies tend to do, but he consistently provides fans with something positive to focus on after each agonizing loss.

Will Dart prove to be Giants' long-term answer at QB?

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The mobile signal-caller missed several throws in the NFC East matchup and threw a costly interception near the end of the first half, but he answered those shortcomings with some notable plays.

Dart's touchdown passes to Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Wan'Dale Robinson each carried a high degree of difficulty, and he once again displayed a strong connection with tight end Theo Johnson (three receptions for 72 yards).

The former Ole Miss standout also showcased his impressive speed. He rushed nine times for 63 yards, with a 29-yard run in the second quarter serving as a particularly memorable moment. Jaxson Dart is now 165-of-264 (62.5 percent) for 1,802 yards and 13 touchdowns, and has rushed for another 400 yards and seven TDs this season.

While the 6-foot-2 quarterback can certainly improve his deep passing and overall accuracy, it is hard to properly evaluate him under these current offensive conditions.

The Giants lost dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers and impressive rookie running back Cam Skattebo to significant injuries, forcing Dart into a corner.

He has developed a nice rapport with both Robinson and Johnson, but his pass-catching group as a whole has left opportunities on the field. Veteran Darius Slayton dropped a would-be touchdown versus the Commanders.

Special teams also remains a glaring issue, with the now-waived Younghoe Koo missing two field goals in the last game. If the Giants can fortify their receiver options and finally fix their kicking situation, Dart's impact should be easier to spot.

He is pushing through in the meantime, however, and it is enough to earn him a prominent place on SI's rookie rankings.

