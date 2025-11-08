NY Giants star Dexter Lawrence's "Extra Attention" Data Revealed
The unanswered questions surrounding New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's dip in production have led people to wonder what's going on. However, the 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle is still producing despite receiving a significant amount of attention from opposing offensive linemen.
Pro Football Focus underscored the level of adversity Lawrence regularly faces when battling in the trenches. Per their data, he has been double-teamed an astonishing 72.73 percent of his pass-rushing opportunities, trailing only DJ Reader (Detroit) and former Giants standout Leonard Williams (Seattle).
Additionally, Lawrence has been triple-teamed 6.91% of the time and encounters a chip block 0.73% of the time. The man has had to work hard to break through, but the result has been a down year.
Fans understandably drooled over the prospect of having a loaded front-seven on the Giants' defense. Still, an ample supply of pass-rushers does not guarantee one-on-one matchups with an agile powerhouse like Lawrence. Teams know better after all these years.
The 27-year-old has only half a sack and 21 total tackles (eight solos) through nine games, seven of his solo efforts coming against the run. Despite the drop off in numbers, he is still helping to create chances for his teammates.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns leads the NFL with 11 sacks, and rookie Abdul Carter has generated 32 total pressures.
While those two edge-rushers definitely deserve abundant praise for their own accomplishments, Lawrence's presence surely helps to some degree. The ability to draw multiple blockers is a vital component of any successful defense.
PFF's data proves that the three-time Pro Bowler is doing exactly that every week despite attracting double-teams.
Will Lawrence finish strong in 2025?
Giants legend and Hall of Fame inductee Carl Banks went as far as to say that opponents do not respect No. 97 this season, imploring him to step up. Lawrence did not take kindly to the two-time Super Bowl champion's comments, calling them "delusional."
Fans have expressed concern about both Lawrence's demeanor and health, seeking reasons to explain his dip in production. PFF's findings provide some clarity but obviously do not tell the whole story.
The No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft can only accomplish so much in the face of constant double-teams. Sacks will come sparingly in such conditions. No one can reasonably dispute that fact. However, he may still be able to add a bit more value to New York's defensive line.
Lawrence has endured a ton of losing during his time with the franchise and has still managed to thrive in the past. Fans desperately want him to elevate his game right now.
But even if Lawrence does not ignite this season, one only needs to glance at his double-team percentage to understand how the rest of the league continues to treat him.
