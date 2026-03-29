One Draft Fit, One Free Agency Fit to Address Giants' Biggest Remaining Need

Among the different position groups that the New York Giants made sure to address in their free agency activity this month, one of them continues to receive mass attention in the lead-up to the draft.

The most surprising thing is that it’s not the offensive line or defensive interior, which are two positions pleading for proper depth. Nor is it the secondary that has some fresh faces; the major question is whether any can assume a top role within the bunch.

Instead, the Giants’ wide receiving corps—despite offseason moves to bolster Jaxson Dart’s options after several departures—still feels lacking.

The Giants have to be wondering whether they’ve put together a large enough receiver room to withstand the potential trend of injuries or the lack of reliability that often marred the position group.

CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles at least shares in that opinion of the Giants offense as the draft approaches and highlighted wide receiver as the team’s biggest remaining need with their offseason agenda rolling on into April’s tentpole event.

Pereles even offered up two potential fits for New York to consider as the lasting scraps of free agency (Jauan Jennings) look for new homes, and a good draft class (Carnell Tate) awaits the start of the first round selections.

“Malik Nabers is coming off a major knee injury, and it's hard to trust anyone else on the wide receiver depth chart,” Pereles said.

“Darius Slayton is more of a serious threat and has had drop issues. Darnell Mooney hardly played in 2025.”

“Jennings is clearly the top wide receiver -- and maybe the top player -- left in free agency, and he would fit pretty much anywhere. That's why he's getting mentioned so often. He's tough, he's reliable, and he's versatile -- just a good player.”

By continuing this outside push for the Giants to keep stacking playmakers, it surely feels like we’ve become a broken record with our typical response: it might not be the wisest move for the organization.

With limited cap space ($3.028 million per Over the Cap) and only seven total draft picks to utilize next month, the Giants still have holes left to be filled in the critical areas mentioned above. They clearly lack the benefit of serious wiggle room without making any more sacrifices to their incumbent players or the future of their contracts.

That said, if folks like Pereles want to keep pounding the table for a talented pass catcher, there is room for us to offer a counterpoint on which approach is better for attacking the receiver position before the options run out.

The Giants’ WR Decision Will Have to Come At No. 5

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in the offseason, the Giants’ best route to tabbing another solid playmaker for Jaxson Dart is undoubtedly going to come via the draft, in particular their No. 5 pick in the first round.

GM Joe Schoen did a stellar job of landing deals with three capable receivers in free agency–Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, and tight end Isaiah Likey–who have skillsets to play in different spots across the offense and impact the game vertically.

Most importantly, he didn't overpay for any of those players, which gave the Giants more cap flexibility to address other key needs on the roster, such as linebacker and cornerback.

Any further work to improve the roster gets extremely difficult for Big Blue. They’re down to the last scraps of their cap room again and will likely need to unearth some more in order to fit in the signings of their 2026 draft class.

That means that Pereles’ suggestion for the Giants to go after San Francisco 49ers free agent receiver Jauan Jennings is merely a fever dream. Jennings has ascended into a sneaky, reliable weapon in his last two seasons with the 49ers, notching 132 receptions for 1,618 and 15 touchdowns in that span while being a fairly strong target on contested throws.

After finishing second on the team in receiving production, Jennings came into free agency looking to earn his first significant payday. It hasn’t worked out yet for the veteran, but he is still projected by Spotrac to command a market value around $22.2 million per season, which is far out of the Giants’ zone.

The only way a deal with a proven player like Jennings would make sense is if he followed suit with the Giants’ other moves and agreed to play for a season on the veteran minimum. Even then, it only guarantees the team a one-year deal, and the most important thing is to find players with long-term value for the franchise.

When the first night of the draft arrives on April 23rd, all eyes should be fixed on the Giants to see if they go the way of an offensive playmaker. Carnell Tate makes the most sense with his resume of being an insanely athletic and high-volume receiving threat, and was just recently scouted by the team at his Ohio State pro day this week.

If not Tate, the 2026 class has been said to be deep at the wide receiver position, leaving the Giants with additional options in round two. They could elect to snag one of the top prospects in the secondary or the offensive line and then grab Jaxson Dart, their long-term pass catcher in the second tier.

Before that time comes, people should stop being so bullish on the Giants' receiving corps heading into next season. The unit was vastly disappointing in 2025, but solid changes have already been made, and Dart has proven himself to be a quarterback who can elevate his teammates' play.