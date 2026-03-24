One Word to Describe Every Major Giants Free-agency Acquisition

With double-digit players signed this offseason in free agency, the New York Giants have definitely looked to revamp their roster for the 2026 season. They have added players on offense, defense, and special teams who have a chance to make an immediate, significant impact on this team's win-loss record.

All of these players bring different qualities to the team, and many have a skill set or abilities that are either missing or not abundant enough on this roster.

We sometimes wax poetic when describing what these players bring to the table, so we simplified it. If you were in an elevator with a Giants fan and they asked you to tell them about each player in one word, what would you say? Well, here is how I would describe each of them in one word.

LB Tremaine Edmunds: “RANGE”

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds | David Banks-Imagn Images

It is amazing to think about Tremaine Edmunds’ unique blend of youth and experience. For him to be in the league for eight seasons and still be so young is phenomenal.

The only thing more impressive than that combination is his range. Whether it is in run defense or in pass coverage, there is no play that this young man can’t get to on the field. He’s hard to throw over or around in coverage, and it’s impossible to beat him sideline to sideline.

Whether you pair him with an interior thumper or another uber-athletic linebacker, he can provide the youth necessary to stick and relate to a younger prodigy or the experience to bond with another veteran. That’s the range within itself.

TE Isaiah Likely: “BREAKOUT”

Tight end Isaiah Likely | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Likely spent the last four seasons in the shadow of Mark Andrews, making several clutch plays and showing his ability to be dynamic at all three levels.

Now he joins a team that can utilize his diverse skill set as a pass receiver and runner who excels after the catch, making him a weapon for Jackson Dart in this new offense.

The breakout we've been waiting for in Baltimore has a real, legitimate chance to happen in New York. If he is given close to 100 targets, he will likely be over 1,000 yards receiving for the year.

It will make him one of the better tight ends in all of football because of his ability to catch screen passes, work underneath, and take the top off the defense.

CB Greg Newsome: “REBOUND”

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Giants need a cornerback to replace Cor’Dale Flott. They paid Newsome just enough money to justify him as a starter in 2025, but that commitment is only for one year.

Newsome will be looking to rebound after two subpar years, during which he was traded from the Browns to the Jaguars, and to find his 2023 form, when he ranked among the better coverage corners in the NFL.

WR Calvin Austin III: “SPEED”

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Austin represents adding more speed to the weaponry for Jackson Dart to be able to push the ball downfield. It’s not just Austin’s ability to run vertical; it’s his ability to separate from defenders that makes him valuable.

He’s able to pull away consistently on corner routes as well as seam passes and post routes, where he works the middle of the field. His speed threatens the third level and allows him to break off routes and be open, or for guys to work underneath him with room to catch and run after.

FB Patrick Ricard: “CRASH”

Fullback Patrick Ricard | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

It doesn’t feel good when any fullback or tight end hits you, but it must feel especially bad when a 290-pound human hits you.

The force that Ricard generates when he is leading through the hole or out on a perimeter is palpable. It makes defenders make business decisions about how they want to attack the blocking.

He creates seams and creases for running backs to attack, allowing them to get a head of steam while they run through second and third-level defenders.

He is violent on down blocks and kick-out blocks, and he does a great job of getting defenders to stop their momentum when he meets them head-up. In other words, he creates car crashes whenever he’s involved in the fray.

P Jordan Stout: “FLIPPER”

Punter Jordan Stout | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Giants don’t just need a guy who can occasionally hit an extremely long punt. They need a guy who can be a consistent field flipper for the team.

The worst thing for a team is to watch the offense sputter, only to have it compounded by a shank punt or a 35-yard gain. With Stout, you get consistency flipping the field.

That is a weapon for defense. If you can consistently back up the opponent’s offense, you have a chance to cause more turnovers and get the football back in more advantageous field position.

DB Ar’Darius Washington: “ATTITUDE”

Ar’Darius Washington | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh is looking to bring an attitude to this defense that was not there before. He wants them to play with the tenacity of an undrafted free agent who has to scratch and claw for everything that they want in this league.

So, why not bring in a defensive back who is an undrafted free agent that’s had to scratch and claw for everything they want in this league? Washington brings an attitude and a fire necessary to spread the message this new regime wants on defense, especially in the secondary.

DB Jason Pinnock: “REUNION”

Safety Jason Pinnock | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Pinnock had a successful three-year run with the Giants, including two seasons in which he made 16 starts and recorded 85 tackles each.

Pinnock was allowed to leave in free agency in 2025 because of the presence of players like Dane Belton and Tyler Nubin, along with the addition of Jevon Holland. Now that Nubin is gone, Pinnock represents a quality rotational piece at free safety and strong safety, and a plus on special teams.

S Elijah Campbell: “GUNNER”

Elijah Campbell | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Campbell was not brought in to help the team on defense; he was brought in to bolster the special teams. His ability to help on the punt, punt return, kickoff, and kick return teams makes him extremely valuable in that regard.

He is a gunner on the punt and kickoff teams, and he is equally effective at neutralizing opposing gunners on the punt return and kickoff return units. Part of revamping this team is revamping the special teams unit as well.

K Jason Sanders: “WEAPON”

Jason Sanders | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Sanders is extremely effective as a kicker. He is one of the most accurate kickers in the entire NFL.

That hasn’t been something that the Giants could hang their hat on over the past several years due to injuries and inconsistencies.

What Sanders represents is a weapon that many other teams have: when he gets over the 50-yard line, you can start thinking about and protecting the field goal.

Three points are always better than zero, and over the past few years, the Giants have been collecting a lot of zeros. That is costing games.

WR Darnell Mooney: “EXPLOSIVE”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mooney is explosive in many different aspects of his game. He is vertically explosive, so sending him on third-level routes (like fades, posts, corners, and seam routes) allows him to separate from defenders.

He is explosive in and out of breaks because his speed forces defensive backs to get out of their backpedal fast and turn or run. This creates more space for him when he breaks off or stops on routes.

He is explosive at the catch point. Not only does he know how to track the football, but he also understands how to go up for it, catch it with his hands around him, and contort his body to help him secure passes.