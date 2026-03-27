The New York Giants were unable to re-sign all the unrestricted free agents they may have wanted once free agency began, but they were able to bring back a good number of them.

Some are predicted to be starters, some special teamers, and others could be depth pieces thrust into starting roles.

It is a clean slate with the new coaching staff and a new attitude. Players who seem to be out of favor with the old regime have a chance to rewrite their history with Big Blue starting in 2026.

As we look for ways to discuss this group of players, some situations yield one-word descriptions.

OT Jermaine Eluemunor: “STABILITY”

Re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor represents stability on the offensive line. For years, the Giants have struggled with protection (especially on the edges), and having Eluemunor back for another season is something the team could not afford to let pass.

They now have their franchise guy at left tackle and a Pro Bowl-caliber starter at right tackle for the next three years. That is a level of stability that this team has not enjoyed for quite some time.

OL Evan Neal: “VALUE”

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Re-signing Evan Neal just speaks to the market and what high-quality interior offensive linemen were demanding.

With Neal, you get a chance to add a former top-10 draft pick who is still really young in the league and whose only issue has truly been health.

Two years removed from surgery, he is now ready to attack a new position with a new coaching staff that doesn't have built-in bias.

Signing him for the veteran minimum (with no guaranteed money) means that you could possibly get a starting guard who could potentially be a guy that grows with the franchise for little to nothing.

OL Joshua Ezeudu: “DEPTH”

New York Giants guard Joshua Ezeudu | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joshua Ezeudu has played so many positions for the Giants over his first four seasons in the league, but the ability to be a depth piece for this team can't be understated.

Is he a starter in the league? He has not proven that to be true. Can he be someone who can step in at guard or tackle if someone goes down and you need someone for a short time? Absolutely.

Like Evan Neal, he has the opportunity to be evaluated by fresh eyes and possibly play a position that better suits him. He was drafted as a guard but played at tackle, which hindered his development.

OL Aaron Stinnie: “PROFESSIONAL”

New York Giants guard Aaron Stinnie | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old journeyman has carved out a nice career for himself in the NFL. He embodies the saying, "Stay ready so you don't have to get ready." He has filled in as a tackle, a guard, and even as a tight end in a jumbo package.

His ability to perform in any capacity is why he has stuck around into year eight.

Having a professional like this on your offensive line not only does well for your room from a mentorship standpoint, but also ensures that you have versatility if injuries arise.

LB Micah McFadden: “SAFE”

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants decided to part with team captain Bobby Okereke and bring in the younger, more experienced, and more athletic Tremaine Edmunds.

What they lose with Okereke's prolific tackling is slightly more diversity and range across the field.

But Edmunds only represents one linebacker, and we don't know what the plan is for adding another starter to the team. It doesn't seem that it will be done through free agency, and it remains to be seen whether it will be done in the draft.

If they don't pick up a guy they feel good about as a starter, then McFadden provides them with someone who has a proven track record to be able to start. It was safe to bring him back as a free agent, and his cost was perfect for a cash-strapped team.

WR Isaiah Hodgins: “REWIND”

WR Isaiah Hodgins | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everyone remembers when Isaiah Hodgins had the breakout season with the Giants in 2022. Unfortunately, he was never given the chance to replicate that season, his pass targets sharply decreasing the following year.

That left him on a journey that saw him leave the Giants, return to them, and leave them again.

Now he's back, and everyone's hoping that he can find the ability to rewind time and find that magic that he found in 2022.

If so, he could provide the team with that reliable X-receiver they need to offset all of the Z-receivers and slot guys they have populated on the receiving corps.

WR Gunner Olszewski: “UNDERRATED”

WR Gunner Olszewski | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Olszewski has always been an underrated return specialist who is starting to gain more notice for his abilities. What people miss about him is how effective he is as a receiver. Every time he gets the opportunity to line up on offense, he seems to produce.

He allows the team to make decisions about the receiving corps that could have them say goodbye to certain pieces, because he can operate in both roles.