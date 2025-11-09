PFF Makes Pick for Most Surprising Giants Player
Even in dark times, bright spots can be found, and for the New York Giants, one can be found in a surprising area of the defense.
The strength of the defense for the Giants is the defensive line, but Pro Football Focus has identified a player from a different position group as their biggest surprise.
The Giants' passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, currently 29th, allowing 382.1 yards per game through the air. That hasn’t been the fault of Cor’Dale Flott, who PFF identifies as the Giants’ biggest mid-season surprise, particularly for his success in coverage.
“The Giants reloaded their secondary going into 2025, but Flott has been the biggest standout in that room. His 79.6 PFF coverage grade is fourth among corners to play 200 or more snaps, and his 62.6 passer rating when targeted slots eighth,” Bradley Locker of PFF wrote.
While Flott’s success may be surprising to some, PFF’s stat to know regarding the first half of the Giants' season may be even more perplexing.
“Even with a talented defensive line, the Giants are just 18th in total pressures generated (155),” Locker said.
The defense has led to some surprises, both good and bad, but on the offensive side of the ball, a healthy Andrew Thomas succeeding isn’t shocking. According to PFF, Thomas has been the team's highest graded player this season.
Flott & Thomas' strong starts need to continue.
With Thomas fully healthy and Flott set to return following a concussion, the Giants need both to continue their strong play to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Giants have struggled at times protecting their rookie quarterback, as the team has allowed 27 sacks this season, which is the fifth-worst in the NFL. Thomas has been one of the Giants' most consistent linemen this season, allowing no sacks and just one quarterback hit.
Flott’s return this week would give the unit a much-needed boost against a Bears passing attack that has steadily improved week by week.
Flott will have his hands full against the Bears with either DJ Moore or Rome Odunze, but his return to the lineup will give the Giants a formidable option to slow down one of the Bears' top targets.
Flott hasn’t allowed more than 60 yards in coverage in a game this season, and a similar performance against Chicago could really hamper the Bears' offense.
Alongside Flott’s return, the Giants finding a way to generate pressure and take down Caleb Williams will be paramount to snapping their three-game losing streak. The Bears have allowed only 14 sacks this season, but the Giants have the talent to get home; they just need to execute.
It has been a rough first half of the season for the Giants, but the strong play of Thomas and Flott has been a highlight. To finish strong, they need both to continue at a high level.
