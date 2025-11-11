PFF's Best and Worst Graded Giants from Week 10 Loss vs Bears
The New York Giants suffered another tumultuous loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10, one that featured a fourth double-digit point lead blown in the fourth quarter as quarterback Jackson Dart was forced to leave the game to enter the concussion protocol for the same number of times this season.
Not only might New York have to go without its star rookie arm in the upcoming game, but the Giants will also have to navigate a new voice in command as the team chose to part ways with head coach Brian Daboll before the end of his fourth year and a 20-40-1 record and put Mike Kafka into his place in the interim.
Before we see what happens next for the organization down the stretch of what will be another lost season, Pro Football Focus is back with its weekly grades from Sunday’s slate.
As one can imagine, their grades for the entire Giants active roster weren’t very friendly following a brutal collapse.
Best Graded Giants Players
- OT Andrew Thomas (89.7)
- WR Darius Slayton (85.1)
- TE Theo Johnson (75.5)
- QB Jaxson Dart (71.2)
- DT Dexter Lawrence (65.8)
- OLB Abdul Carter (65.3)
While the fourth quarter was an abysmal one for the Giants' defense, it was actually a pretty good afternoon for the offense before Jaxson Dart’s exit to get checked out in the blue tent after he took a big hit on a power run.
The Giants' offense surely took advantage of a weaker Bears defense that didn’t really clamp down until the late stages when they could taste victory on their side. New York collected 431 total yards on 11 drives and was moving at an average 6.2-yard clip in that span, as Chicago was playing loose on the other side of the ball.
A big reason for that success goes back to another solid blocking day by left tackle Andrew Thomas, who led the top-graded Giants players from Sunday. Thomas, who has now been back for seven games since his Lisfranc injury rehab and has been nearly flawless, had his fifth game with less than one pressure allowed while playing in 73 snaps.
It was a rebound-type game for receiver Darius Slayton, who has drawn some ire from Giants fans for his recent play, including a dropped touchdown opportunity in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers that would have given him his first endzone score of his seventh NFL campaign.
Still, Slayton made sure to show up and play in Chicago despite the rough weather that opened the game.
He led the Giants in the receiving department with four catches for 89 yards and an average of 22.3 yards per reception while making a ridiculous one-handed catch early in the first half that got them moving towards their first score of the affair.
Likewise, for tight end Theo Johnson, he has had an improved second year with the Giants, on pace to break his rookie numbers in a shortened debut due to a foot injury.
Johnson is currently third on the team with 33 catches for 314 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in 10 games, and he built on that with seven grabs on eight targets for 75 yards as he opens up the entire field with his routes.
Before leaving the game at a pivotal moment, Dart was the shape executioner that the Giants have fallen in love with since he took over the reins from Russell Wilson in Week 4.
The unfortunate part is that he has put himself in danger many times by not knowing when to give himself up to protect his body, but he was crisp, completing 19 of 242 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The Giants' offense went in the wrong direction as soon as Dart was pulled from the game at the start of the fourth quarter and replaced by Wilson.
The veteran backup only managed to complete three passes for 45 yards and was sacked twice for 13 yards as the Giants couldn’t secure the important points to stave off the Bears’ fiery comeback.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and outside linebacker Abdul Carter headlined the defensive huddle as the duo were more active in the backfield and put pressure on the Bears’ offensive line, which had been one of the best blocking units in the league entering Sunday.
The two members of the front seven recorded two successful pressures, and Lawrence had a sack that was nullified by a holding penalty in the secondary.
Worst Graded Giants Players
- DT Darius Alexander (32.7)
- ILB Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles (41.6)
- CB Korie Black (43.7)
- OG Jon Runyan (54.2)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (54.3)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (56.0)
It seems like each week of this season has us questioning more how close the entire Giants defensive front has come to meeting the massive expectations placed on them in the offseason.
The thought was that a group headlined by multiple talented edge rushers, including the selection of Abdul Carter at No.3 overall, and a couple of stout defensive tackles, would make New York a feared unit that would get active in the backfield simply due to the number of threats to account for.
However, so far, it’s been mostly disappointing results for many of those players, such as Darius Alexander. The rookie defensive tackle started his debut on the sidelines before entering in Week 2, only to see less than 28 snaps and very little impact in any of his nine appearances this season.
Alexander saw his season-high snaps against Chicago, but only recorded one pressure on a quarterback hurry. Even with Dexter Lawrence’s presence next to him, he has yet to reach his full potential from college, with only seven total pressures and one game with more than two pressures.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles made another start at inside linebacker for the absent Darius Muasau and played in 53 snaps. He was active against both the pass and the run, but had his two whiffed tackles in the latter while allowing four catches on six targets in his vicinity for 40 yards.
Since he stepped onto the field for heavy duty amid injuries in the secondary, Korie Black has been a favorable target for opposing offenses.
The seventh rounder’s inexperience has been picked on at times, including on Sunday when the Bears went after him and found 54 yards of aerial production on two targets with a long ball of 27 yards.
Jon Runyan has not been the worst pass blocker on the Giants’ offensive line this season, but he has certainly shown both good and bad flashes at left guard.
The former showed out again against Chicago, posting a 62.5 pass-blocking grade in 45 snaps, allowing one pressure and drawing one penalty. At the same time, he has a total of 23 pressures and a career-worst 96.8 efficiency rating this season.
Kayvon Thibodeaux might have seemed like one of the most productive edge rushers in the Giants' arsenal. Still, he was far from perfect and held his fair share of missed opportunities to bring down Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who escaped an endless amount of bear hugs by the opposing blitzers.
Thibodeaux, who is second in the outside linebackers position with 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks, collected the team-high six total pressures with none resulting in a sack. He also struggled to bring down the Bear’s ball carriers, recording four missed tackles, which marked his worst individual run response this season.
Lastly, one of the most frustrating moments of the Giants’ latest loss came when Daniel Bellinger dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Dart on their second drive of the second quarter. Bellinger couldn’t hold onto the reception for the entire way to the ground before it was ripped loose by Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker.
There was some doubt whether Bellinger reached the ground before the ball was jarred away from him, but the officials sided with the defender, and the Giants turned the ball over on downs, leaving so many points on the field. Bellinger finished with one catch for 8 yards on the day.
