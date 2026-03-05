Giants Bring Back Receiver/Return Specialist on One-Year Deal

The New York Giants have re-signed pending UFA receiver Gunner Olszewski to a one-year deal. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The return of Olszewski, 6-foot and 190 pounds, was expected given his contributions as a return specialist and as a slot receiver. He joined the Giants midway through the 2023 season after beginning that season with the Steelers.

The following season, he was sidelined due to a groin injury, but the Giants thought enough of him as a slot receiver and a return specialist to bring him back for the 2025 campaign, where he rewarded their confidence in him.

Olszewski appeared in 16 games for the Giants, with one start, that coming in the regular-season finale when Wan’Dale Robinson was sidelined by injury.

In that game, Olszewski posted his first career 100-yard receiving performance, finishing with 102 yards on eight receptions (out of nine pass targets), a 12.8 yards-per-catch average.

He also threw his first career touchdown pass on a trick play in a loss to the Detroit Lions, the pass going for 33 yards to quarterback Jameis Winston.

It’s been as a return specialist, though, where Olszewski has really earned his money with the Giants. Olszewski has returned 47 punts for 489 yards and one touchdown, coming in 2023.

As a kickoff returner, he had 682 yards in 26 returns for the Giants, his 2025 season-long going for 26 yards. Olszewski also served as the Giants’ backup holder last year when punter and regular holder Jamie Gillan had to step in for the injured Graham Gano in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to competing to retain his roles as a kickoff and punt returner, Olszewski could have a chance at competing for the slot receiver position, assuming Wan’Dale Robinson leaves via free agency, as is expected to be the case.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Olszewski, who over the course of his six-year career has appeared in 81 games with five starters, has caught 25 out of 33 pass targets (75.7%) for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

He also has 14 career rushing attempts for 71 yards, all of which came prior to his joining the Giants in 2023.

Olszewski began his career in 2019 with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State. He spent three seasons in New England, where in 2020 he was named first-team All-Pro, before moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, where he spent that season and part of 2023.

He was cut by the Steelers after fielding a kickoff return, which, had he let it bounce, would have gone out of bounds and given the Steelers the ball at their 40-yard line. Instead, he caught the kickoff, and his momentum carried him out of bounds inside the Steelers’ 10-yard line.

After his release by Pittsburgh, the Giants signed him to their practice squad, where he sat for five days before being elevated to the 53-man roster. Olszewski helped to settle the Giants’ punt returner situation, which turned into a revolving door due to injury.