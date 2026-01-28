Ravens RB Derrick Henry Extols NY Giants HC John Harbaugh's Leadership Qualities

John Harbaugh comes to the Meadowlands with a Super Bowl ring, but New York Giants fans know it will be difficult for this embattled franchise to quickly soar into championship contention. What they value most about the new head coach right now is the culture he can build and the pride he can restore.

Despite reports that he lost the locker room near the end of his 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh still commands a significant amount of respect around the league. He is also drawing praise from one of his most prominent former players.

“I love Coach," future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry told D.J. Siddiqi in an interview for The Escapist .

"He’s a great leader–enjoyed my time with him in Baltimore. Kind of sad that it ended while I came to Baltimore, but I wish Coach the best. I definitely appreciate everything that he’s taught us and taught me through these last two years of me being a new guy.”

What the NY Giants can expect from John Harbaugh

Jan 20, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at the press conference announcing his hiring at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Giants need a coach who can inspire trust and relentless dedication from his players. Harbaugh's run in Baltimore had some stumbles, but he clearly still can form strong connections with his guys. Henry had plenty of reasons to love Harbaugh from a football perspective.

The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year logged 632 carries for 3,516 yards and 32 touchdowns in 34 games under the 2019 AP Coach of the Year. Henry deserves endless credit for remaining a game-wrecking RB in his 30s, but Harbaugh helped position him for success with the Ravens over the last two years.

Now, he will try to do the same for the Giants' backfield, and the rest of the team, for that matter. Poor body language and a lack of accountability have unfortunately been recurring themes in this franchise. The new man in charge aims to immediately infuse Big Blue with a sense of professionalism .

The squad should not expect a drill sergeant, however.

Harbaugh looks to strike a balance in the locker room

Running back Derrick Henry wasn't with John Harbaugh long during his stint with the Ravens, but for the time they were together, the head coach made a favorable impression on the future Hal of Famer. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harbaugh will set high standards, to be certain, but he will also give his players their due when they earn it, according to Henry.

"He’s had a great philosophy about how he ran the organization and how he treated the players," the two-time rushing yards leader said. "After we won, he would point out every single player that had an impact on the game.

"Even if it doesn’t get noticed nationally, he made sure that they’re appreciated throughout the organization for the effort that they put into the team.”

Harbaugh seems eager to get to work, and he expects his new team to follow suit. If they can stay on the same page in terms of preparation, then a happy and prosperous union should come to fruition.

New York has talent, but it could certainly use some more this offseason. Harbaugh will have a strong influence on free agency this March, and if others share Henry's sentiment, a few former Ravens players could make their way to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage