Theo Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson Among 6 Declared Out by Giants for Week 18 Finale

The New York Giants will be without tight end Theo Johnson (illness) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (rib) in this weekend’s regular-season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson remains under the weather with the flu, the illness developing late last week and keeping him out of the Giants’ penultimate game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was unable to practice this week, though he had returned to the facility after being given a few days to rest.

Robinson, who last week reached his first 1,000-yard receiving season, has been sidelined all week with a rib injury suffered in last week’s game. Robinson is headed to free agency this offseason with an opportunity to cash in on having had his best season as a pro.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee/concussion), and defensive lineman Raleem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) are the other Giants who were declared out. Offensive lineman Evan Neal, whose 21-day return window is wrapping up this week, was also declared out of Sunday’s game, meaning he will not be activated this week.

Two Giants players, receiver Beaux Collins and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, who both had their 21-day windows opened, have since had those windows expire, so neither will be available to be activated off injured reserve.

Receiver Jalin Hyatt (illness) received a questionable designation. Hyatt was a limited practice participant after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (illness) both did not receive a game status designation. Carter returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis, while Lawrence has missed the last two days of practice.

Giants’ Final Injury Report

Out

CB Cor’Dale Flott (knee)

S Jevon Holland (knee/concussion)

TE Theo Johnson (illness)

OL Evan Neal (back)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (rib)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe)

Questionable

WR Jalin Hyatt (illness)

Cowboys’ Final Injury Report

Out

G TJ Bass (knee)

RB Malik Davis (calf/eye)

CB Shavon Revel (concussion/neck)

RB Javonte Williams (neck/shoulder)

LB Demarvion Overshown (Concussion)

Questionable

CB Josh Butler (knee)

RB Phil Mafah (Shoulder)*

DE Payton Turner (Ribs)*

