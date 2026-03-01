Three Sneaky Needs NY Giants Must Address

The New York Giants enter the offseason knowing they have to fix the porous run defense , bolster the thin secondary, and reinforce the ascending offensive line. But there are other areas of concern that cannot get lost in the shuffle.

Big Blue still lacks depth and struggles to get the little things right. The organization must identify personnel who can excel in these crucial yet overlooked categories; otherwise, a Super Bowl-winning head coach will not be enough to launch this squad back into the playoffs next season.

With major needs already identified, it's equally important that the Giants address several less obvious areas that could be difference-makers for next season.

Kicker

Graham Gano is under contract for the 2026 NFL campaign, but he underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck last November and will turn 39 years old in April.

Father Time is closing in on the veteran kicker, so nobody should be surprised if management releases him in the near future.

Neither young Jude McAtamney nor the declining Younghoe Koo could hold the job in Gano’s absence, so the Giants tried undrafted rookie Ben Sauls .

The Pittsburgh graduate converted all 15 of his kicks, including 8-of-8 on field goals. At first glance, it looks like New York found its next starting kicker.

Well, to quote the legendary Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend!” Sauls may have been accurate, but the Giants never really tested his leg.

The 24-year-old did not attempt a field goal longer than 45 yards last season, making his solid showing a possible outlier.

A top-notch kicker can greatly impact an offense, and the Giants have lost games due to special teams shortcomings. The organization should seriously consider finding a replacement in free agency or the NFL Draft.

Florida kicker Trey Smack, who was 5-of-6 on field goal attempts from 50 yards out or beyond, stands out as an intriguing option if the organization wants to go the latter route.

Running Back Depth

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) warms up before the game Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. will lead the backfield next season, but the identity of the third-string running back is presently unclear. New York can save $5.25 million by cutting Devin Singletary ($1.25 million dead money), per Over the Cap, so a spot will likely be open.

Can the explosive Dante “Turbo” Miller finally set himself apart from other third-string RB candidates?

While Miller’s skill set differs from veterans like Singletary, the Giants could search elsewhere to fill the spot. Although releasing the aging Singletary is financially practical , the comparison between his experience and Miller’s raw potential highlights the unique skills Singletary brings to the table.

If Big Blue parts ways with the veteran as expected, it would be wise to add another RB capable of pass protection. Singletary has been the most dependable blocker at the position, allowing only three pressures in 170 pass snaps .

Harbaugh benefited from having future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry in his last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Henry’s power running style differs from New York’s current backs, Harbaugh values a versatile RB room.

The 2019 AP NFL Coach of the Year will want an affordable player to help protect quarterback Jaxson Dart, similar to Henry’s usefulness in a protection role, even if not an identical comparison.

The Giants already have one of the most effective ground games in the league, finishing fifth in rushing yards during the 2025-26 campaign. They can still use some variety in the offense, however.

A sturdy blocker who can also log some carries in the event of injury would nicely complement the Dart-Skattebo-Tracy trio moving forward.

While the Giants' running back depth demands attention, their punting situation is another subtle issue that could impact field position and overall success.

New York's punting situation leaves plenty to be desired

The Giants’ defense had plenty of problems on its own, without Jamie Gillan giving opposing offenses an advantage in field position.

The veteran punter endured some difficult stretches last season, and now, with a new regime taking shape, there is no guarantee he remains with the team.

Gillan averaged 44.5 yards per punt and posted a net average of 38.0 yards per punt, ranking 30th and 29th in the NFL.

He also totaled four touchbacks and pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line 17 times (30th in the league). Those numbers are simply unacceptable.

The “Scottish Hammer” signed a contract extension last March and still has two years remaining on his deal, so the organization may feel inclined to keep him. But poor results have a way of convincing teams to break their commitments.

Moreover, Gillan is not a Harbaugh-approved guy. Harbaugh coached All-Pro and pending free agent Jordan Stout for four seasons, so there is a possibility that Stout could follow his former coach to New York.

When comparing Gillan and Stout, Stout's past performance under Harbaugh could give him an edge if the Giants seek a change.

New York should carefully weigh its options before deciding to stick with Jamie Gillan. This franchise cannot afford more unsuccessful gambles. If nothing else, a training camp competition is needed.