Two Giants Starting O-linemen Held Out of Wednesday's Practice
The New York Giants' injury woes continue to add up with seemingly very little hope in sight.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before the start of Wednesday’s practice that seven players would be held out of the session, including two starters on the offensive line:
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- Edge Victor Dimukeje (unknown)
- LB Darius Muasau (ankle)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral)
- WR Beaux Collins (neck)
Schmitz, the starting center, is in danger of missing his second game this season. Earlier this year, he missed a game due to being in the concussion protocol. He injured his shin in the third quarter of last week’s loss; the severity of the injury is unknown.
Austin Schlottmann replaced Schmitz in the lineup post-injury and would presumably get the start this weekend in Chicago if Schmitz doesn’t make it.
Meanwhile, starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor remains sidelined with a pectoral injury. He missed last week’s game as well, replaced by rookie Marcus Mbow.
Adebo is looking at missing his third straight game, but in a touch of good news, Cor’Dale Flott, who missed last week’s contest while recovering from a concussion, is in the latter parts of the protocol and is trending toward a return.
That’s a positive development for a Giants defensive secondary set to face a top-5 passing offense in the Bears.
Safety Jevon Holland, who last week was close to being able to return, was also set to practice on Wednesday as he inches closer to a return to the field.
Dimukeje was recently activated off the IR a couple of weeks ago, so his injury status is unknown.
And if Muasau can’t play, he’ll likely be replaced by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who stepped in for the second-year player last week after his ankle injury.
Kicker Graham Gano, who missed a 45-yard field goal last week, was among those players not spotted at practice during the media viewing period. It’s unknown, however, why or if he made it outside to the practice field after the media viewing portion concluded.
Check back later for the Giants and Bears practice participation reports.
