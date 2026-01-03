Two Potential Breakout Stars to Watch for Giants Moving Forward

In a season of disappointment, a collection of New York Giants players showed signs of promise during their inaugural NFL campaigns.

On offense, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown the ability to be a threat on the ground and through the air, despite playing much of the season without top receiver Malik Nabers.

In the backfield, Cam Skattebo won the hearts of Giants fans very early with his physical rushing style before his rookie year was lost midseason to a devastating knee injury.

Defensively, edge rusher Abdul Carter may have taken much of his rookie season to begin piling up sacks, but his presence as a quarterback harasser has been undeniable. But there are two other rookies that we need to discuss as being future breakout stars.

OT Marcus Mbow

New York Giants OL Marcus Mbow | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mbow was a fifth-round selection by the franchise this past season and has only received 250 offensive snaps in eight games played before Week 18, having started at right tackle in Week 9 versus the 49ers and left tackle last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mbow performed better on the right side of the offensive line versus the 49ers. He registered an 82.3 run-blocking grade in the Week 9 matchup compared to his Week 17 outing on the left side of the offensive line, where he finished with a sub-60 pass blocking grade and a 60.4 run blocking grade.

“Marcus did some good things,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said this week. “There are times when he passed-protected well, was solid in the run game. I think, as always, when you watch the tape, you're going to have one or two plays that you're going to want to have back.

Whether it's technical, finish, or whatever, for the most part, I thought he did a good job. Always areas to improve, and I think you could tell having the entire week to prepare and take those reps and really get ready to go start a game, and he played well enough for us to win.”

The Purdue standout has a collegiate history as a versatile lineman who can kick inside and play guard. Much of his future with the team next season will depend on how New York handles the impending free agency of right tackle Jermaine Eluemenor.

If Eluemunor isn't re-signed, Mbow will likely have the inside track on the starting right tackle opposite left tackle Andrew Thomas. If Eluemunor returns, there's an imminent opportunity for Mbow to play inside at either guard spot.

As of now, the mid-round selection has flexed his muscle as one of the better zone scheme run blockers in the league. If the pass-blocking skillset can improve, he has a chance to be a hidden gem along the Giants' offensive line.

DL Darius Alexander

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New York Giants defensive lineman Darius Alexander. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Like Mbow, Darius Alexander didn't see many snaps to begin his NFL career. Before Week 12, he didn't have more than 28 defensive snaps in a game and had under 200 total defensive snaps on the season.

Since Week 12, Alexander has had no less than 25 defensive snaps and even saw a career-high 24 pass-rushing snaps last week versus the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished that matchup with three total pressures, a sack of Geno Smith, and two defensive stops in the afternoon.

“He's just been working every week and focused on trying to get better, and it's kind of coming together for him now at this point in the season,” said defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen.

“He's stayed focused and steadfast and tried to get better, and it's paying off now. Has it been perfect? It never is for anybody, but he's been working the whole time, and I'm proud of him.”

New York will likely enter the 2026 season with a starting defensive frontline that consists of All-Pros Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, along with fellow rookie Abdul Carter.

With Burns and Carter bringing the pressure on the outside, New York needs a fellow pass-rusher inside that can move the interior as well as help out on run defense downs.

Since Week 12, Alexander has flashed in matchups versus the Raiders and Detroit Lions as an impact interior pass-rusher. In both matchups, he had three pressures, with two sacks against the Lions.

Ahead of the Week 18 finale, Alexander is third on the team in sacks (3.5) and fourth on the team in tackles for loss (4). In an expected enhanced role next season, he'll have a chance to build upon his high upside in hopes of being the final piece of a complete four-man front.

