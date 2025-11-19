Giants Country

Tyrone Tracy Jr.  Believes Giants Were Energized By Coaching Change   

Second-year running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. said there was a different kind of energy last week as Mike Kafka began his duties as interim head coach.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants helmet
New York Giants helmet / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sometimes, when there is a major shakeup within a football team, it results in a surge of energy, especially in dark times.

Was that the case for the New York Giants after the team moved on from Brian Daboll as head coach and turned to Mike Kafka as the interim head coach? 

“I wouldn't say any extra,” said Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. “That was kind of one of his things going into the week was just playing, leaving no doubt, and just playing with a lot of energy.”

The results on the field weren’t what the Giants were looking for as they lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20. But Tracy said he definitely noticed a difference in the days leading up to the game after Kafka was promoted to his current role.  

“We had some of the practice players on the sideline, and the way we practiced this week was, or last week, was a little more energized, and that's just based on Kaf and how he wanted things run in practice,” he said. 

“It carried over to the game. And I think it was very evident just by the energy, offense, defense, special teams that everyone had.”

Kafka hasn’t had time to fully renovate every little nuance of how the team operates. Still, one such change he did make was to switch the mandatory players' day off from Tuesday to Monday, a change the second-year running back thinks is beneficial. 

“I feel like we got a little bit more time because after the game, you usually come in early – well, not early, but around like 1 p.m. on a Monday with our old schedule. Then you get Tuesday off,” he said.  

“This schedule you get Monday off …and then on Tuesday, which is today, everyone has probably already watched the film at least one time. So, the coaches get to go through it with you. And everyone is lighthearted because you already watched it. So you really get all your emotions out.”

Whether this new schedule, and the other tweaks to it, such as shifting the order of meetings and the daily walkthrough time, ultimately make a difference in what happens on the field where it counts remains to be seen. 

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

