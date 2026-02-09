What Are NY Giants' Early Odds for Super Bowl Appearance?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh made no secret of the fact that he expects the team to be in the postseason as soon as 2026, but to get there, there is much work to be done as Harbaugh not only finalizes his coaching staff but also works with general manager Joe Schoen to address any deficiencies on the roster.

All of that, plus the years of poor football the team has otherwise produced, even when expectations have been high, has undoubtedly cast some doubt in the minds of the oddsmakers about the Giants’ chances of a Super Bowl berth next year. According to DraftKings Sports Book , the Giants’ current odds of appearing in the sport’s biggest game of the year stand at +7000.

Among the teams with new head coaches, the Giants rank fourth in terms of odds, behind the Buffalo Bills (Joe Brady), Baltimore Ravens (Jesse Minter), and Pittsburgh Steelers (Mike McCarthy).

Overall, the Giants are at No. 23 on the list, again likely a by-product of the state of the roster, which while boasting several solid young pieces, also has question marks such as whether quarterback Jaxson Dart can take the next step in his development, and when the key injured players like receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo will actually be ready to return to action..

Naturally, the newly crowned Seattle Seahawks have the best odds at +950, tying them with the Los Angeles Rams, who lost to Seattle in the NFC Championship game. The New England Patriots, who lost to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, are tied with the reigning NFC East division champion Philadelphia Eagles at +1300.

The Eagles are changing the assistant coaching front, including the loss of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, whose player fallout is still to be determined.

OF the teams that follow the Giants in the odds, all except for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets are teams with new head coaches.

As for the rest of the NFC East, after the Eagles, the Cowboys place at No. 17 (+3500) and the Washington Commanders at No. 19 (+6000).

