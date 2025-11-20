Where Can New York Giants Exploit Detroit Lions Offense?
The New York Giants defense has struggled mightily to string together a full game performance in recent weeks and will face a talented Detroit Lions offense that’s ranked fifth overall (366.9 yards/game), seventh in rushing (130.1 yards/game), and ninth in passing (236.8 yards/game) in a dome setting on Sunday.
The Giants are looking for their first win on the road since early October last year and to snap a five-game losing streak, the league’s second-longest losing skid (tied with Titans and Atlanta), behind the Commanders’ six-game slide.
The Lions offense is as potent as they come, and they’re also ticked off over having lost a 16-7 decision last week to the Eagles.
Will the Lions, who are jockeying for position in the NFC North, take out their frustrations against the Giants, or might this finally be the week the Giants' defense comes up with a solid plan and round of execution to play like their talent suggests they’re capable of playing?
Let’s dive into what the Giants' defense will be up against on Sunday.
Personnel
Quarterback Jared Goff is coming off his worst game of the season against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
Golf completed just 37.8% of his passes for 255 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Giants fans shouldn’t expect that this week, because this game is in Detroit, and the primary reason Goff was terrible was that it was a cold-weather game in Philly.
Overall, Goff has played at a high level this season, with mostly strong outings and the occasional bad game.
The ground game is still run by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Sonic and Knuckles duo that’s gained over 1,600 scrimmage yards so far this season.
For the first time in his career, Gibbs has taken over as the far-and-ahead RB1 in this offense that has typically had RB1-A and RB1-B. The offense still uses both of them consistently, but the split is clearer now than it ever was before, in Gibbs’ favor.
This Lions wide receiver room isn’t very deep, as they usually use Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Kalif Raymond, with a small snap count going to rookie Isaac TeSlaa.
St. Brown is the star of this wide receiver room that will line up all over the formation and is the focal point of this passing attack with 66 catches, 735 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Williams is one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL and has started to put together a more complete package as a true receiver, improving his route running over the past two seasons.
Raymond and TeSlaa are relative non-factors in the passing attack right now, although they’re both known to have their moments this year.
The Lions had one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL up until recently, when Sam LaPorta got injured and will miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season.
In his place is Brock Wright, known more for his blocking than his pass-catching. Wright’s role on this team doesn’t ask him to contribute in the passing game, but outside the red zone, he’s not part of the plan that force-feeds St. Brown and Gibbs.
From left to right, this Lions offensive line is: Taylor Decker, Kayode Awosika, Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, and Penei Sewell. Christian Mahogany was the starter at left guard until a recent knee injury knocked him out and put Awosika into the starting lineup.
This line has had its fair share of struggles this year, including allowing the NFL's fastest time-to-pressure rate at 2.49 seconds, according to NFL+. One would think that would favor the Giants’ pass rush if they are allowed to rush, that is.
In the ground game, this line has been great, with running backs averaging 1.72 yards before contact per carry, seventh-best in the NFL, per NFL+.
Scheme
It’s tough to gauge what this offensive scheme looks like right now for the Lions, as head coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton two weeks ago, the results being one stellar game and one awful game.
One notable change since Campbell took over is that the Lions offense has become more play-action and motion-reliant than they’ve been previously.
How defenses adjust to the offense under Campbell will dictate just how good this offense can be, as those games came against the Commanders and Eagles, two ends of the defensive talent spectrum.
This Lions’ passing attack looks to dominate over the middle of the field, keeping everything in front of Goff and allowing him to hit his weapons on in-breaking routes.
The run game is built on plays that look similar at first but serve different purposes, such as duo, wide zone, and inside zone.
The Lions will use motion to create mismatches in the passing game while also trying to displace defenders out of their run fits.
For most of the season, this offense operated in either 11- or 12-personnel, with one running back and two tight ends. With Laporta's injury, they have since mostly operated with 11 personnel.
That all said, it seems like the Lions are still trying to figure out what they want this offense to look like with Campbell on the headset.
This is one of the more patient offenses in the NFL, opting to huddle and be efficient rather than go no-huddle to try to exploit defenses that aren’t set.
With how successful this offense is and the pace they move at, they properly position their defense for success, playing complementary defense.
Overview
The Giants' run defense is going to have its hands full with Gibbs, Montgomery, and this powerful offensive line, while also needing to protect against the pass.
While Goff struggled last week, this game, being in a dome, heavily favors him and this passing attack.
In home games, this passing offense averages almost a full yard more per attempt and has been considerably more efficient than when they’re on the road.
The Lions are likely going to run the ball on first down more often than not, and Giants defenders must limit consistent good gains on the ground to give themselves a chance.
If the Giants can force obvious passing situations, then their pass rush should be able to disrupt Goff’s rhythm and throw this offense off track.
If not, then get ready for another long afternoon.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.