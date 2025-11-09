Where Do NY Giants Stand Regarding Performance Bonuses?
The New York Giants, like many teams around the league, often include performance incentives in their player contracts. These incentives fall under two categories: likely to be earned (LTBE) and not likely to be earned (NLTBE).
The difference between the two categories is that the LTBEs count against the current year’s cap, and if they’re not realized, the team gets a credit at the end of the year. The NLTBE incentives do not count against the cap until the player earns them, and in such a case, these incentives count against the following year’s cap.
LTBE incentives are based on what the player was likely to achieve according to the previous year’s performance.
For example, if a quarterback passed for 3,000 yards in 2024 and has a passing yards incentive that’s LTBE, that means the team expects him to throw for 3,000 yards again.
With that all said, let’s take a look at where those Giants players who have performance incentives in their contracts stand at this, the mid-point of the season (info via Spotrac).
On Pace
OL Greg Van Roten
Van Roten will collect $500,000 if he finishes having played 50% of the team’s snaps (he’s currently at 100% for the second year in a row).
P Jamie Gillan
Gillan has up to $400,000 in incentives he’ll collect if he makes the Pro Bowl, earns 1st team All-NFL, and finishes in the top 5 league-wide in punts placed inside the 20-yard line.
His best chance to earn part of that money is from the last of those performance goals. Currently, he has 13 punts inside the 20, which is tied for sixth in the league.
If the Giants' scoring drives continue to stall, there’s a pretty good chance Gillan will have more opportunities to improve on the number of punts he puts inside the 20 the rest of this season.
OLB Brian Burns
Burns can earn up to $1.8 million in incentives if he records 12.5 sacks, makes 1st team All-Pro, and the Pro Bowl.
He currently has 11 sacks on the year, meaning he is close to tapping into some of that $1.8 million if he can record 1.5 more sacks this season.
DL Roy Robertson Harris
Robertson-Harris will collect $250,000 extra for having played in over 50% of the team’s defensive snaps thus far.
QB Russell Wilson
Wilson’s one-year contract included cumulative incentives, meaning he stood to earn money for every milestone he hit.
The first incentive he appears to have hit is team wins. Wilson apparently gets a payout for each game the Giants win, regardless of whether he plays. So with two wins on the ledger, he’s collected part of the $176,471 bonus money allocated for that incentive.
What Wilson is unlikely to collect (barring injury to Jaxson Dart) includes playing time (needs a minimum of 65% of the snaps to hit the first threshold); various performance incentives (96+ passer rating, 64% completion rate, minimum of 20 TD passes and an 88.0 passer rating; a minimum of 2,500 passing yards and a minimum 88.0 passer rating; and playoff incentives (minimum of 55% of the snaps and a postseason berth).
Unlikely to See a Dime
ILB Chris Board
Board needed to play at least 25% of the snaps to collect $150,000 in incentives. He only played in 8.8% of the snaps before landing on IR with a chest injury.
QB Jameis Winston
Winston has incentives for playing time, playoff playing time, performance, and playoff wins. Winston has been the Giants' emergency quarterback this season and has yet to take a snap, making the playtime incentives unlikely.
With the Giants only having two wins this season, there won’t be any chance to earn postseason incentives.
OL James Hudson III
Hudson stood to earn up to $2 million in playing time incentives if he played up to 80% of snaps. He has currently played in just 14% of the snaps for the team through nine games.
With Marcus Mbow having passed him on the depth chart as the swing tackle, Hudson has a steep climb to see any of his playing time incentives.
RB Devin Singletary
Singletary can max out at $1 million in incentives if he hits 66% of the snaps played and reaches 1,300 yards from scrimmage.
The first threshold he needs to cross to tap into the scrimmage yards incentive is 1,100, and he has a long way to go in that regard, as he only has 401 yards thus far through nine games.
As for snaps played, he logged 20% on offense and 7% on special teams, putting him nowhere close to the minimum 56% snaps needed to earn the first level of incentives ($125,000).
Singletary has been the second running back in the rotation, behind Tyrone Tracy, Jr.; before that, he was barely used on offense when Cam Skatebo was in the rotation.
DL Chauncey Golston
Golston’s incentive is based on his sack total, which he currently has zero. He could have maxed out at $500,000 if he had hit 10.0 sacks on the year, and he would have been able to get some of that $500,000 if he had reached six sacks.
Golston, however, has battled injuries this season, making his chances of reaching the floor about the same percentage as the number of sacks he currently has.
Odds are Decent, But Not a Slam Dunk
LT Andrew Thomas
Thomas can earn up to $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl and is voted 1st Team All-Pro.
He missed the first three games of the season, which may or may not factor into his Pro Bowl chances, but he’s certainly making up ground rather rapidly since returning to the lineup.
Thomas is tied with teammate Jermaine Eluemunor for the fewest pressures allowed (8) among NFL tackles who have a minimum of 200 pass-blocking snaps.
He’ll likely draw Pro Bowl consideration, but again, his shortened season might play a factor into whether he actually gets enough votes.
LB Bobby Okereke
Bobby Okereke can earn an additional $500,000 if he’s voted to a Pro Bowl. He is currently fifth in the league in total tackles, but that might not be enough to get him to the Pro Bowl, given he’s part of the league’s 31st-ranked defense.
Facing an Uphill Battle
S Jevon Holland
Holland can earn up to $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl and is voted first-team All-NFL. His multiweek injury stint, combined with mediocre play thus far, probably doesn’t help his chances of fulfilling those objectives.
CB Paulson Adebo
Like his fellow defensive backfield teammate, Adebo needs to earn a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro to collect $1 million in performance bonuses. And like Holland, Adebo’s multiweek injury-related absence and sub-par showing this season probably aren’t going to get him that extra coin this year.
