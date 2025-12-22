Three Giants Finish in Top 10 of Fan Pro Bowl Voting

The annual Pro Bowl fan voting has concluded, and three members of the New York Giants finished in the top 10 at their positions.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was consistently in the top-10 at his position since the voting began, finished second, behind Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonnito.

Burns currently has 15 sacks for 122 yards lost, putting him second behind league leader Myles Garrett of the Browns, who has 22 sacks for 160 yards lost.

Burns is also fourth in the league in quarterback hits, having recorded 27. HE ranks behind Denver’s Zach Allen (43), Garrett (36), and Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson (30) in that category.

Burns has a contract incentive in which he will earn an extra $1.8 million this year if he hits 12.5 sacks, earns 1st-team All-Pro, or earns a Pro Bowl berth.

If selected, this would be Burns's third Pro Bowl berth and his first as a member of the Giants.

Safety Dane Belton finished sixth in the special teams fan voting. Belton, the Giants' team leader in special teams tackles, has 18 total special teams tackles this season, seven of which are solo efforts.

Lastly, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who had been absent from the top 10 for the majority of the fan voting period, finally made an appearance on the list, coming in at No. 10.

Thomas can pick up an extra $250,000 if he earns a Pro Bowl berth and another $250,000 if he is named a first-team All-Pro.

Other Giants who at one point during the fan voting process appeared in the top 10 at their position but dropped out of that range include inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Okereke, who currently has 130 tackles, which puts him tenth in the league in that category, would stand to earn a $500,000 incentive bonus if he is named to the Pro Bowl roster. It’s his fourth season out of the last five campaigns in which he has topped the 100-tackle mark.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Tuesday, December 23, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

