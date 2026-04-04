Why the Browns' Rebuilt O-Line Will Be a Good Test for the NY Giants

With the 2026 NFL schedule release event less than two months away, we’re going to take a look each day at one newcomer on each of the New York Giants’ opponents whose presence could potentially create the biggest headache for Big Blue.

The New York Giants have made some roster changes this offseason, but they are also keeping an eye on what other teams around the league are doing, especially their opponents for the fall.

For the first time since 2020, the Giants will host the Browns at MetLife Stadium, where Cleveland will get a chance to debut its new offensive line.

With interior offensive linemen Joel Bitonio (currently unsigned) and Wyatt Teller (Texans) gone, the Browns have had to revamp how they look in the trenches.

As such, the new-look offensive line would seemingly pose the biggest challenge for the Giants when the two teams meet on the MetLife Stadium field after the Browns spent over $100 million to upgrade their front wall of protection.

Here's a look at who the Browns project to line up this season.

LT Dawand Jones

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jones did not play much in the 2025 season after a knee injury knocked him out for the year in Week 3. It was an unfortunate loss for the Browns, who selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones has been sidelined for 30 of 54 games to start his career for the Browns, marking a lot of missed opportunities for the team. The Browns hope they will be able to get the most out of Jones in the final season of his deal, but this could also be a chance for Cleveland to draft his replacement.

It's very possible Jones gets playing time, but depending on how next month's draft goes for the Browns, there could be someone else in the left tackle spot.

LG Zion Johnson

Guard Zion Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Browns made Zion Johnson their top addition in free agency by signing him to a three-year deal worth $49.5 million. Johnson may struggle in pass protection, but he makes his money as a run blocker, where the Browns hope to build one of the league's best rushing attacks.

The Browns have a top-tier running back in Quinshon Judkins, who ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie second-round pick out of Ohio State.

Getting him the right players to create gaps on the line of scrimmage will be key to the Browns' offense's success this upcoming season. It will also be what the Giants need to exploit as they try to pull out a win.

C Elgton Jenkins

Center Elgton Jenkins | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another big free agency addition for the Browns was former Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins, who joined Cleveland on a two-year, $24 million deal. Jenkins spent his first seven professional seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jenkins has been viewed as a high-level offensive lineman throughout his career, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022.

The last three seasons haven't been the best for Jenkins, especially in 2025 when he fractured his leg. The Browns hope he can be healthy and ready to go for the fall, as they view him as one of the top players in the new offense that Todd Monken is creating.

RG Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jenkins spent last season with the Browns and played in all 17 games, but he wasn't always viewed as a starter. With the team constructed as-is, Jenkins is expected to compete for a starting job, but the Browns could very well look to invest in a rookie at some point during the draft.

The interior offensive linemen in this draft are very deep, so the Browns could make an upgrade at this position between now and the game against the Giants.

RT Tytus Howard

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Browns acquired Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick in the draft. They also extended him on a two-year deal worth $45 million.

The former first-round pick has played both right tackle and left guard for the Texans, so the Browns could move him inside or out depending on how the rest of the team meshes together during the season.

Final Thoughts

The Browns are going to try to brand themselves as a traditional, smash-mouth football team that pounds the rock every chance it can get.

The Giants have the chance to match up well with the Browns with Dexter Lawrence II on the other side of the line of scrimmage, and they will need him and the rest of the front seven to be on their best game when they come to East Rutherford.