The Good, Great, and Ugly of Giants’ New 328-Pound Space Eater

When the New York Giants decided to part ways with All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, we knew they would need to replace him and his production via free agents and in the draft.

On draft weekend, Giants fans sat back and waited to see when Big Blue would pull the trigger on a new member of the defensive line.

They had to wait a while, but that answer had to wait until day three with their first of three sixth-round picks. That is when they took Bobby Jamison-Travis, the big nose guard, out of Auburn.

He is a fully developed grown man that the team is dropping into this defensive line rotation. He will be a factor against the run but likely not a factor in the pass rush. Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' newest nose guard.

The Good: Elite-level size and physicality

The Good of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis is his physical frame and aggression in the trenches. pic.twitter.com/qzP8ITJKxw — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

Bobby Jamison-Travis is not like most developmental projects that you draft on day three.

Usually, those players lack the necessary strength, physicality, or maturity to immediately impact a team in the league. At over 6'3" and 328 pounds, Jamison-Travis is a fully developed grown man in the middle.

But he brings a level of maturity and physicality that would allow him to stand up to professional offensive linemen immediately.

Before arriving at Auburn, he spent three seasons at a junior college, refining his talents and defining his role, en route to becoming an All-American and winning an NJCAA national title.

Over the next three seasons at Auburn, he played an integral role as a run-stuffer in the middle of that Tiger defense. Many times, he looked like a man amongst boys because of his physical presence and aggressive nature.

The Great: Early-Down Run Stuffing

The Great of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis is his run stopping prowess. That could help him get on the field quickly. pic.twitter.com/SRh79n5YgV — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

Jamison-Travis is one of those "get it out of the mud" style defensive tackles. He is not going to wow you with his explosiveness or how twitchy he is; he’s just going to muck up the interior so that there are no clearly defined rushing lanes for a back to attack.

That is a middle linebacker’s best friend. A nose guard who makes backs stop their feet and change direction.

It is not just that he is big and strong, but he also has nearly 34.5-inch arms that allow him to extend and, more importantly, shed blockers so that he can make tackles.

He earned an 84.6 run defense grade last season and finished with a 12.1% run stop percentage. This percentage was fourth-best across the country and the second-best among defensive tackles taken in the 2026 draft.

He truly possesses elite-level run-stopping ability and should provide immediate assistance in the trenches.

The Ugly: Limited to no pass rushing utility

The Ugly of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis is his lack of pass rush explosiveness. pic.twitter.com/1cYINPAXpT — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

During Jamison-Travis’s last season at Iowa Western, he amassed 8.5 sacks in 12 games. It was part of the reason he was considered one of the best transfer defensive tackles in the nation.

However, over his three seasons (2023 through 2025) with Auburn, he was never able to show that ability to get to the quarterback. He was only able to record one sack over his 29 games played with Auburn.

There is a reason why defensive tackles who are elite at stopping the run drop into the third round, or even into the third day of the draft. Usually, it is because they are only a two-down defender.

He doesn't possess the quick twitch to explode off the line and blow by interior offensive linemen. Nor does he have an array of counter moves to finesse his way beyond the offensive line. This limits what he can do as a pass rusher.

Yes, we know they didn't draft him to be a pass rusher, but it's also nice if a player can play multiple roles.

Coach's Corner

Jamison-Travis has an opportunity to make this team and lean into the one skill that has allowed him to make it to the NFL, and that's his ability to be a run-stuffer on the inside. His ability to stalemate has to be something he leans into as he continues his professional journey.

He is already big and strong, but there is no reason he shouldn't get stronger in an NFL strength and conditioning program.

He needs to make himself into a boulder, an immovable object on the inside that teams have to commit double teams to in order to ensure that he won't sit on the line of scrimmage, wait for the running back to come his way, and then throw the offensive lineman out of the way and make the tackle.

Working on his ability to two-gap and to seal off and wall off running lanes will be where his focus needs to stay if he wants to carve out a long career with Big Blue.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.