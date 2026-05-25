The New York Giants new regime put their fingerprints on this roster throughout free agency and the draft.

They needed to upgrade the defense, and especially after allowing Cor’Dale Flott to leave in free agency, they needed to add young, talented defensive backs to replace him and hopefully elevate the room.

They grabbed Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He was the third cornerback taken after LSU’s Mansoor Delane and San Diego State’s Chris Johnson were taken in the first round.

Hood is a cornerback who will hopefully improve this new hybrid defense in coverage and run defense.

We check out the good, the great, and the ugly of Big Blue’s newest defensive back.

The Good: Run-Support Aggression

The Good of new #NYGiants cornerback Colton Hood is his willingness to get involved as a run defender. pic.twitter.com/9dxlMYqVbW — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 24, 2026

Hood is the type of cornerback you need in team run support. He is not afraid to step up and put his body in the way of a ball carrier.

He takes good angles in pursuit when the ball goes away from him and closes the distance with a ball carrier quickly, ensuring he doesn't allow them to get a head of steam.

When necessary, he's willing to fight force with force and cause a car crash at the point of contact.

It is not always the prettiest, and sometimes it forces him to be the sacrificial lamb for the betterment of the unit.

That is what you need in team defense. Some of the Giants' cornerbacks have been accused of making business decisions about tackling, but for Hood, it's easy: he always attacks.

The Great: Press Man Physicality and Playmaking

The Great of new #NYGiants cornerback Colton Hood is his physical man coverage ability. pic.twitter.com/NbdtiM46iP — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 24, 2026

The place where Hood excels the most is in man coverage. This isn't a surprise, since he spent some time in Colorado learning to perfect his man-to-man coverage under legendary defensive back “Coach Prime” (Deion Sanders), while covering elite-level, future NFL receivers in the Pac-12 and Big 12.

After leaving Colorado, he was able to show off his abilities against the best competition in the country in the SEC. He has consistently shown that he can make plays on the football field.

His ability to get his hands on a receiver early and disrupt their route while redirecting them is exceptional.

He also understands how to turn and run, staying connected with the receiver so that when the ball is in the air, he can turn, locate, and make a play on the football.

In order to disrupt the catch, he does a good job of playing through the hands or getting his arm in between arms.

Sometimes his connectivity just makes the receiver uncomfortable and prevents them from concentrating on the catch. His ability to stay connected feels like a leech on your arm.

The Ugly: Playing from Non-Aggressive Alignments

The Ugly of new #NYGiants cornerback Colton Hood is how he plays when he is in non-aggressive alignments. pic.twitter.com/1rh2KgtXqM — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 24, 2026

Hood thrives in aggressiveness. When he is put in positions where he can be aggressive and shut down his brain, he is highly effective, whether in pass coverage or run defense.

But when he is put in positions where there is space, and he has to decide, it definitely lessens his effectiveness.

He is not as connected in coverage, which allows receivers to work away from him. He either settles and "catches" on receivers who are trying to run by him, or he settles and lets receivers get away from him on a break.

You really see the drop-off in his run defense. When he comes downhill, he sometimes takes bad angles towards the back, which allows them to get around him and create more yards after contact, or he misses them altogether, leading to bigger gains and more crippling outcomes.

Coach’s Corner

The new Giants defensive braintrust will be able to create consistent situations where a guy like Hood can operate at his best, locking up in man coverage.

In the meantime, he can work on improving his patience and concentration during zone coverage.

As he continues to improve that aspect of his game, he will be able to disguise coverages more, utilizing his reputation as a press-man connoisseur to trick quarterbacks and receivers into throwing routes based on the belief that he is exclusively playing man coverage.

It is a great way to allow a young corner to gain coverage while adding more tools to their toolbox. That improvement will likely shore up some of the deficiencies we see in him when he's out in space.

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