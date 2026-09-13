Giants Pass Rusher Brian Burns' Mom Opens Up on Nerves, Babying Her Sons and a New Off-Field Mission

For most NFL mothers, game-day nerves never fully go away. And that's certainly true for Angela Burns, the 61-year-old mother of New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns.

“Yes, it’s true. Every time he plays, I'm always on pins and needles—and not only for Brian, but for every son out there,” Angela said, admitting that she closes her eyes every time her younger son takes a hit on the gridiron.

“Even during Little League, I was always a nervous wreck with him out there, but he loved the game. And I'm the one that put him in the game, so I have to deal with what comes with it. But yes, it's always been a nerve-wracking thing.”

Although Brian is a 28-year-old man who has become one of the faces of the franchise, Angela admits she has no shame in babying him.

“I have a 41-year-old and I still baby him,” Angela said. “It's just what it is. I'm one of them moms that my heart goes out to my kids when they're in pain or when they're hurt. I'm one of them real proactive moms.”

The Real Brian Burns

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) speaks to members of the media after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Aug 10, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like any mom, Angela Burns glows with pride when she talks about her children, the most well-known being Brian.

On the field, Brian Burns, nicknamed “Spider-Man” after the comic book superhero, runs a non-stop motor.

And how is he off the field?

“Patient,” she said when describing her younger son. “Brian is very intentional. Brian is very calculated. He is going to prepare for everything. And Brian being like that has taught me to slow down and take in the moment.”

Brian is also authentic and direct, according to his mother.

“What you see is what you get. There are no flaws in his personality. Like, he's not gonna sugarcoat anything. If you ask him a question, be ready for the answer. He's gonna say what it is. He's gonna keep it 100%.”

Protecting the Moment

Besides her children and three grandchildren, Angela Burns, who is also very involved in the family’s charitable foundations, is on a mission to help women who battle incontinence realize that they no longer have to miss key moments in life because of their condition.

Angela and fellow NFL moms Elisha Jarrett, mom to Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and Katie DeJean, mom to Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, have teamed up for Always Discreet’s “ Protect the Moment ” campaign.

“The secret is out; there's no need to hide anymore,” she said. “We are women. We are strong. We have support.

“You can be free to do and wear whatever you wanna wear because there's a product on the market that will help you protect the moment.”

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