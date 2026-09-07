Giants' Roster Is a Tale of Two Extremes — And It Could Be a Winning Formula

The New York Giants ' roster is built on two extremes. While most of the team's star players have been drafted in the last three years, the squad is filled out with veterans nearing the end of their careers.

There aren't many players on the roster in their late 20s. In fact, 26 of the 53 players on the active roster are either younger than 25 or older than 30.

When the ages are averaged out, the Giants fall near the middle of the pack in the NFL with an average roster age of 26 years and 330 days, putting them 18th in the league.

In the NFC East, only the Philadelphia Eagles (26 years, 321 days) have a lower average age. The Dallas Cowboys (26 years, 359 days) and Washington Commanders (27 years, 102 days) were both among the league's 12 oldest teams.

The Giants' lack of players in the middle of their careers exposes a bad stretch of early-decade draft picks.

Of New York's top-100 picks in 2020, 2021, and 2022, only Andrew Thomas and Kayvon Thibodeaux are still on the roster.

But the current roster construction also reveals a formula that could produce results in the coming years.

Young Stars Lead the Way

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All five of the Giants' first-round picks from the last three draft classes are set to play major roles this season. Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese, and Francis Mauigoa are all 23 or younger.

Even Day 2 and 3 picks like safety Tyler Nubin and running back Cam Skattebo will be important pieces in 2026.

With this many young players in the starting lineup, Big Blue is relying on a few breakout seasons to reach its goals in year one under John Harbaugh.

Dart and Carter are arguably the most important players on either side of the ball this season, and both have been tabbed as breakout candidates heading into their second year.

Veterans Round Out the Roster

New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the performances of their young stars will determine the Giants' ceiling, veteran newcomers give the roster a higher floor than the team has had in recent years.

DJ Reader, Patrick Ricard, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Shelby Harris are all expected to hold starting jobs, and they're all over the age of 30.

Reader may be the most important veteran on the roster, as he'll be tasked with helping fix a run defense that ranked 31st in the league last year. The nose tackle is built for the job. He has almost 200 career run stops to his name and has never received a PFF run defense grade below 61.

This construction can work if the veterans stay healthy and the young stars show progress. Still, New York's lack of second-contract players could remain an issue.

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