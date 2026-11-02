Giants Add Familiar Face at Running Back as Skattebo’s Injury Status Raises Questions

The New York Giants were back to work on Monday after their Week 8 bye, but one key offensive player worked with trainers on the sideline during the media portion of practice.

Running back Cam Skattebo, who said he felt something in his hamstring after his 42-yard run against the Houston Texans in overtime two weeks ago, was spotted working to the side with trainers.

It’s unclear whether Skattebo is simply trying to buy a couple more days to let his hamstring fully heal before the team begins its prep for Sunday’s road game at Philadelphia, or whether the injury could limit him in practice and, potentially, the upcoming game.

Head coach John Harbaugh characterized Skattebo's status as "day to day."

Either way, the Giants, who last week placed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on IR with a hamstring injury, are not taking any chances of going into the critical division matchup with just Devin Singletary and newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, whom they signed last week off the Chargers’ practice squad.

To that end, New York has signed running back Eric Gray, its fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, to its practice squad.

Gray, who was with the team this summer, appeared in 34 games over three seasons, including just four in 2025 after landing on PUP due to a knee injury. He has 31 career rushing attempts for 79 yards and caught 16 of 18 targets for 104 yards, with no rushing or receiving touchdowns.

Gray struggled with ball security during his time with the Giants, fumbling six times in 2023 and 2024. He also returned 27 kickoffs for 653 yards in a bid to carve out a role as a return specialist.

This past summer he led the team in receptions with eight catches for 54 yards. He also led the Giants in rushing with 90 yrds on 30 carries.

Gray was with the Cleveland Browns practice squad in September but was released in early October.

In other practice news, outside linebacker Abdul Carter was not spotted at practice during the media viewing portion. Harbaugh said the outside linebacker was held out of practice because he was sick.

The Giants do not have to put out an injury report until Wednesday. The players are off on Tuesday.

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