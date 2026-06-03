Deonte Banks Is Running Out of Time to Save His Giants Career

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh might have put together what many are projecting to be a solid 2026 draft class that will add to the organization's talent, but the former has had his share of questions about past choices that have not panned out.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, the Giants’ No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of those players with a “bust” distinction hanging over his head from some portions of the fanbase, as he has been unable to live up to the high expectations that come with being a first-round defender at an important position.

Banks came into New York with the idea of being the team’s No. 1 shutdown corner against the league’s best pass catchers on their schedule. In his first three seasons, he has largely struggled to keep up with his matchups in man coverage, committed a ton of foolish penalties, and at times shown a lack of effort that has put his role as a key piece in jeopardy.

The Giants declined Banks’ fifth-year rookie option, leaving him to prove himself, lest the franchise decide to move on and let him enter the free agent market next offseason.

In addition to competing against his old numbers, Banks will have a few new teammates joining him in the locker room, possibly stealing his chances of remaining a major piece of the secondary rotation in 2026.

He must show a huge rebound in the reps he is afforded in camp and the regular season, or establish himself as a unique player in a different role, such as the special teams department, where he dabbled with being a return man late last season.

If he can’t rediscover his game, it could spell Banks’ final campaign as a member of the Giants organization, which would go down as a failure for the organization that believed enough in his collegiate flashes to attempt to turn him into a defensive cornerstone three years ago.

Deonte Banks, CB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 lbs

Exp: 4 Years

School: Maryland

How Acquired: D1-23

2025 in Review

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) returns a punt for a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the Giants’ preparations for the 2025 season, Deonte Banks wasn’t just handed back his usual job as one of the team’s starting perimeter cornerbacks.

During the offseason, New York brought in former Saints veteran ballhawk Paulson Adebo on a three-year, $18 million-per-year deal. Adebo led the league in pass deflections over the prior two seasons and was thrown immediately into the No. 1 spot.

A couple of months later at training camp, Banks was placed into a competition with Cor’Dale Flott for the right to be Adebo’s right-hand man on the other side. Flott won over the coaching staff with his extra length and man coverage skills, taking over the No. 2 role and knocking Banks into a first reserve.

Banks wouldn’t be watching from the sidelines for very long as both Adebo and Flott suffered injuries that forced them off the field for a combined six games and allowed Banks the opportunity to come back into the spotlight as a starter.

Sadly, all the training camp battles and extra time spent working on his game off the gridiron were not enough to put an end to Banks’ common mistakes in coverage.

Most of his major defensive metrics worsened in 16 games last season, when he allowed a career-high 81.3% of targets against him to be completed, resulting in a 45.0 coverage grade.

Banks was responsible for opposing receivers collecting 334 yards (12.8 average) and four touchdowns, which led the entire defensive secondary, and didn’t include the foolish number of free yards he gave away on seven penalties, largely due to poor execution on an island.

The other disappointing factor was his inability to get his hands on the football and disrupt the enemy’s passing plays before he could get torched by his assignment. He forced one pass deflection in 459 snaps for a sharp decline from the 14 and two turnovers total he had in 2023 and 2024.

Late in the season, however, Banks found a new and somewhat surprising niche in the special teams department, where he served as a kick returner. He returned 19 kickoffs for 622 yards and a team-best average of 32.7 yards, including his longest return of 95 yards, which he took back for a touchdown in the Giants’ Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Contract/Cap Info

Banks will be playing on the final season of that agreement, which carries a cap number of $4,320,720.

Banks will make a base salary of $2,601,738, which is fully guaranteed, and the final part of his prorated signing bonus will also count against the cap. Should he not make the 53-man roster, the franchise would have to eat the entirety of his cap number.

2026 Preview

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Similar to last summer, Deonte Banks will likely find himself entrenched in a training camp competition with a few other faces that have been brought into the Giants' secondary in advance of the 2026 season.

The first is veteran Greg Newsome II, whom the Giants made one of their notable free-agent signings in the aftermath of Cor’Dale Flott leaving to join the Tennessee Titans.

Newsome brings a lot more starting experience and versatility, playing both outside and down in the box as an extra piece against the run, putting him in the driver’s seat to be the other starter.

The Giants are also intrigued by the aggressive playmaking of rookie Colton Hood, who they drafted No. 37 overall in April’s draft out of Tennessee and was his school’s highest-graded defensive back in man coverage ( 74.6 PFF grade in 450 snaps).

Both players could present obstacles in the way of Banks’ mission to return to the top of the cornerback order. If he wants to regain the trust of the coaching staff and potentially beat out his competitors for a main role this season, he will need to severely clean up the glaring miscues that have made him a target for opposing offenses.

The easiest fix will be improving his physicality off the line of scrimmage and making it harder for receivers to run their routes and establish a crease over the top that often leads to chunk plays.

In the same breath, he needs to cut down on the repetitive penalties that tend to rise from being unprepared off the snap or from getting desperate in an attempt to disrupt a pass.

The more he works on these areas over the offseason and can help the Giants defense be one of the more difficult groups to move the football through the air against, the better his chances will be of convincing the organization to retain him for the long term.

As it stands now, Banks is among a small number of Giants players who have their entire tenures in East Rutherford on the line as they head into the first training camp and season under head coach John Harbaugh.

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