Giants 90-Man Roster: Full Breakdown Ahead of Training Camp

In another week, the John Harbaugh-led New York Giants begin training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where several questions regarding jobs and roster spots will be sorted out.

In the coming days, it will be revealed who among the roster is ready to roll and who will start on PUP, but to get you ready for the start of what will be one of the most competitive camps in recent memory, here is a look at the team’s full training camp roster as broken down by position group.

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen

The Giants are only taking three arms into training camp this year, a wise move given that starter Jaxson Dart is going to need as much work as possible, not only to master the new offensive system but also to get used to working under center more and to the tweaks made to his footwork and throwing motion.

Having long-time veterans like Jameis Winston and, in particular, Brandon Allen, the latter of whom is familiar with Giants quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan’s coaching points from their time together in Cincinnati and Tennessee, makes for an invaluable infrastructure for Dart as he gears up for Year 2 of his pro career.

Running Backs

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Damon Bankston, Dante Miller

Cam Skattebo (ankle) is trending toward being full-go for training camp, though whether that happens right away or if it’s delayed for another week is still to be determined.

This position group has two primary questions to answer. The first is how the reps for what’s expected to be a heavy power-running game will be split between Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy.

The second question is, will the Giants keep a fourth back behind Skattebo, Tracy, and Devin Singletary, and if so, who will it be?

A strong possibility at this point is Damon Bankston, who can give them better explosiveness and vision as a potential kickoff returner, but Bankston has a bit of a hill to climb to get there and will be able to do so by having a productive summer.

Fullback

Patrick Ricard

“Pancake Pat” isn’t going to touch the ball much on offense, but that’s not why he was brought into the mix to begin with.

The league’s highest-paid fullback was the second-best run-blocking fullback last year, behind Buffalo’s Reggie Gilliam, and that lead blocking role is what Ricard is going to take on with the Giants.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II, Tanner Conner

The Giants are projected to be planning a lot of heavy personnel packages (12- and 13-personnel) this year.

Of great interest is the expected expanded role for Isaiah Likely, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the team earlier this year.

Likely has never played more than 60% of the offensive snaps in his career, coming in 2024 with the Ravens. Expect that percentage to hover closer to the high 70s range in the coming season.

Receivers

Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Dalen Cambre, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, Xavier Gipson, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Malik Nabers

The Giants have 14 receivers entering camp, two more than their usual total in past years, due to uncertainty about Malik Nabers and when he might be ready to return from his ACL injury.

Nabers is expected to land on the PUP list, but general manager Joe Schoen and Harbaugh are both holding out hope that Nabers will be physically ready to return by Week 1.

In the interim, the Giants will try to figure out how to distribute the targets that Nabers might otherwise have had this summer. They have a good variety of receivers to choose from, but the final roster makeup at this position will also include at least two guys who are strictly special-teams players.

Offensive Line

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor, T Marcus Mbow, G/C Lucas Patrick, G Daniel Faalele, G/T JC Davis, Joshua Ezeudu, Ryan Schnernecke, Bryan Hudson, Evan Neal, Jake Kubas, Jarrod Gray, G Aaron Stinnie

The Giants' offensive tackles are the strength of this unit, so long as Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are both healthy and on the field. If not, second-year man Marcus Mbow is right there behind them to serve as the swing tackle.

The interior is where the biggest question is. Francis Mauigoa is converting from college tackle to guard, but that is the least of the Giants' worries. The question is whether they stick with left guard Jon Runyan, who is more of a technician than a power-mover.

The Giants are moving to a more gap-based blocking scheme, which requires greater athleticism and timing, particularly from the interior guys. There’s a reason why the Giants brought in so many veteran guards this past offseason, and it wouldn’t be a shocking development if Runyan is challenged for his spot.

Schmitz seems to be on more solid ground in this, his contract year. But what is most interesting about the interior is whether they have long-term answers to plug into the mix, as both Runyan and Schmitz are in the final year of their respective contracts.

The Giants drafted J.C. Davis in the sixth round, so they’ll quickly find out if they have a gem or someone who needs a year of development on the practice squad.

Defensive Line

DJ Reader, Darius Alexander, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Chauncey Golston, Leki Fotu, Shelby Harris, Anquin Barnes, Jr., Ben Barten, Zacch Pickens, Sam Roberts, Josh Tupou, Roy Robertson-Harris, C.J. Ravenell

The Giants have always sought to have a deep rotation on their defensive front, but the problem was that there was Dexter Lawrence and then everyone else. Lawrence is no longer with the Giants, having been traded to the Bengals before the draft.

The hope here is that the guys have an offer strong enough that there isn't a noticeable drop-off if one of them is off the field, as there was when Lawrence was on the roster.

The good news is that the Giants have a lot of veteran versatility, allowing them to effortlessly shift between odd and even fronts. But does quantity translate to quality? That’s what the Giants will have to find out this summer.

Outside Linebackers

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Trace Ford, Khalid Kareem, Caleb Murphy

Hands down, the strength of the team, the only immediate glaring question regarding this unit is how defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is going to get his top three pass rushers (Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter) on the field at the same time.

Speaking of Thibodeaux, the Giants have said they’re not looking to trade him, but if they get an offer they can’t refuse, will they still dig in, especially if their season is going well?

Inside Linebackers

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly, Darius Muasau, Cam Jones, Zaire Barnes

This vastly different-looking unit, which has veteran Tremaine Edmunds and rookie first-rounder Arvell Reese set to be the starters, is probably most improved in terms of coverage and sideline-to-sideline range.

The biggest question, though, is who will serve in the depth roles? Micah McFadden, a former starter, and Jack Kelly, the third of the team’s 2026 sixth-round draft picks, are the early favorites, but special teams play is going to go a long way in sorting out the bottom of this particular depth chart.

Safeties

Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Campbell, Beau Brade, Raheem Layne

Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland didn’t play consistently well last season, but it’s fair to wonder how much of the scheme had something to do with that, which could be why the team really didn’t devote premium assets to improving it.

The new defensive scheme received glowing reviews from many players, and with Nubin appearing headed toward a more box-safety role (a better fit for his skill set), this group is set up for a more productive season.

The battle to watch is for the third safety role, a role in which right now Jason Pinnock, who is back for a second stint with the Giants, appears to have a slight edge.

Another battle to watch will be between Ar’Darius Washington, who was with both Wilson and Harbaugh in Baltimore, and Elijah Campbell.

These are both versatile defensive backs who can be moved around like chess pieces, but it will come down to who stays on the field and, of course, who excels on special teams.

Cornerbacks

Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, Art Green, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Korie Black, Nic Jones

The Giants have an opening at right cornerback after Cor’Dale Flott jumped to the Titans in free agency.

The long-term plan is for second-round pick Colton Hood to fill that role, but a more realistic possibility is that the job will initially come down to Greg Newsome or Deonte Banks.

That’s not to say that Hood won’t take it on at some point this season, but there are some things that Hood still needs to smooth out in his transition to the pros, such as run-block shedding and downfield ball tracking.

Kickers

Dominic Zvada, Ben Sauls

Dominic Zvada, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan, appears to have taken the lead in this competition thanks to his having been perfect on his field goal attempts in the practices open to the media.

But there is still a matter of the coaches creating pressure situations to really test him, as well as Ben Sauls, the incumbent, who finished last year for Big Blue. There is also a question of who is better on kickoffs, something that really wasn’t seen much in the open practices.

Long Snapper

Ben Mann

The Giants dropped veteran Zach Triner earlier in the spring, leaving Mann, the rookie and grandson of one-time Giants running back Chuck Mercein, as the leading candidate for the long snapper position previously held by Casey Kreiter.

Punter

Jordan Stout

The NFL’s highest-paid punter is one of the very few on this Giants squad who doesn’t have to worry about his roster spot so long as he avoids the injury bug.

The Giants’ first practice will be July 29, with fans being able to view the practices on July 30-August 1 and from August 5-7 at The Greenbrier.

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