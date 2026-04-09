A Giants Fit? Weighing the Pros and Cons of Arvell Reese at No. 5

Many people believe that the New York Giants need to add elite talent to their defense, especially at linebacker. Yes, they added free-agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from Chicago, but the Giants need another guy who can start now and also become a major building block for the future.

That is what makes a guy like Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese such an intriguing prospect. He could very well be the best prospect in this draft class. He offers tremendous value and has what it takes to be a longtime contributor on this team.

The question then becomes: why should the Giants take him, or why shouldn't they? If the Giants should take him at number five, we make the case for Reese by weighing the pros and cons.

Why Reese makes sense

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Versatility

Arvell Reese has been compared to guys like Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter, who entered the league with experience at both linebacker and edge rusher. That level of versatility is undeniable in what makes them elite prospects.

The thing that is different for Reese, however, is that he has proven to be a far more effective off-ball linebacker than Parsons ever was.

While we don't know if he can be as good an edge rusher as Parsons, we have evidence that, with continued improvement, he could be a perennial Pro Bowler at off-ball linebacker.

One of the ways many believe you could use Reese is to start him on early downs off the ball and convert him into an edge rusher in traditional pass-rushing situations.

Point of Attack Physicality

Unlike many of the prototypical modern-day smaller off-ball linebackers and edge rushers, Reese possesses elite levels of upper-body strength and force.

He has shown the ability to stack and shed offensive linemen while maintaining his gap integrity, especially at the point of attack.

He has the physical ability to overwhelm tight ends. Within the Giants' defense, he could represent a more physical, tougher mentality between the tackles on downhill action.

High Developmental Ceiling

Reese is already considered to be one of the—if not the—best prospects in the 2026 draft. The fact that he is only 20 years old means he has so much more development ahead of him.

He is still considered a developing off-ball linebacker, currently relying solely on athleticism as a pass rusher. Even within his frame, he can stand to fill out more and create a burlier, more mature look.

What you are getting now from Reese won't be what you see in two years, and it won't look anything like what you'll see in five years. That's something that makes someone a high-level draft pick.

Why Reese does NOT make sense

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Positional Value

Taking a linebacker at number five is a risky proposition for most evaluators. They just don't look at it as a good value unless the player becomes a generational talent. Even Micah Parsons was not drafted that high because people had questions about what he would be.

The issue is that the Giants need explosive weapons, and with that number five overall pick, they could address that need.

Drafting a linebacker at that position (even if he becomes an All-Pro) may not be the better usage if a wide receiver, a running back, or a defensive back becomes an All-Pro as well and is available at that position.

Diagnostic Skills

Many evaluators view Reese as a "see ball, get ball" player; he is more reactive than proactive. Because he is so athletic, he has not gotten himself in trouble in college, but it is something that might limit him in the NFL if he does not improve.

Relying far too much on raw athleticism to recover from poor initial reads can be the difference between a two-yard gain and a touchdown. It can be the difference between an interception and a touchdown pass.

Football is a game of inches, and the ability to diagnose what's coming and react faster allows a linebacker to win within those inches and use their athletic ability as a secondary force rather than a primary resource.

In an NFL defense, slower reaction time in diagnosing complex mesh points can leave Reese vulnerable to a veteran quarterback, whether through eye manipulation or play-action.

Jack of All Trades; Master of None

Versatility is often seen as a positive, but it can be a negative when a coaching staff struggles to define a player's role and/or usage.

In Dallas, the Cowboys began Micah Parsons' career by utilizing him at linebacker and on the edge. Early in the process, they realized that using him at the edge was best for the team and for Parsons. The rest is history.

A guy like former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons wasn't as lucky in Arizona. They used him as a safety, a linebacker, and an edge rusher, but never anywhere where he could get comfortable with any of those positions.

After three years, they traded him to the Giants, where he was once again put in a position to do a lot of different things instead of focusing on one particular task.

The question, the concern for Reese, is whether he becomes that "master of none"—a guy not quite fluid enough to be elite in coverage, but not quite bendy enough to be a full-time disruptive force and a double-digit producer on the edge.

So What Should the Giants Do?

Leaning on positional value when you're talking about a defensive player who plays multiple positions doesn't seem right.

Reese has the opportunity to affect the game in so many ways that it feels disingenuous to simply think of him as a traditional off-ball linebacker. But it is as an off-ball linebacker where he has the most opportunity to be highly effective.

That makes you believe that whatever the future holds for him, he has the chance to be successful. He is either going to be a really good off-ball linebacker (the quarterback of your defense for the next 10+ years) or a highly effective edge rusher who can not only get after the quarterback, but also stand up against rushing attacks.

If he is at five, the Giants would be silly not to grab him and bank on being able to get the most out of a guy who's not even 21 years old yet.