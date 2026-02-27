New Mock Draft Makes Outside-the-box Round 1 Pick for Giants

The New York Giants ' most successful position group in 2025 was arguably the offensive line, and in 2026, they can build upon that by retooling through free agency or the draft.

While the Giants have an anchor to build around in Andrew Thomas at Left Tackle, they will have to address the pending free agency of right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and right guard Greg Van Roten, as well as evaluate if they can upgrade from left guard Jon Runyan and center John Michael Schmitz Jr.

With the 5th overall selection in the upcoming draft, the Giants can potentially opt to address the offensive line, as multiple linemen are expected to be taken in the top part of the draft.

One potential target, according to PFN’s Alec Elijah , is Utah OL Caleb Lomu, who Elijah noted has the technique and size to potentially be a mainstay on the Giants' line for years to come.

“Scouts frequently highlight his (Lomu’s) polished technique and steady fundamentals, noting that his hand usage, balance, and footwork already resemble those of a more seasoned blocker. Combined with his size and physical upside, there’s optimism that he could evolve into a long-term fixture along the offensive front,” Elijah wrote.

While the offensive line isn’t the only position group the organization will have to address during the offseason, drafting Lomu would fill a potential area of need, especially if he can develop on a similar track to Andrew Thomas.

Why Lomu could be a good pick

The Giants have some options to consider when evaluating their right tackle for 2026 and beyond.

Jermaine Eluemunor proved to be a more than capable option at the position, but now, as a UDFA at age 31, the Giants have to consider his longevity at the position.

While the Giants could pursue another tackle in free agency, when considering value and age, the options could be similar to Eluemunor. If no options stand out in free agency, this could lead the organization to look toward the draft and Lomu.

At 6-6, 308, Lomu comes in with the size to make an impact right away as a rookie, and he put that frame to use during his collegiate career at Utah.

Lomu showed significant improvement during his two years with the Utes, particularly as a pass blocker. In his first year as a starter in 2024, he allowed 17 pressures and 2 sacks, while in 2025, he allowed just 8 pressures and no sacks, according to PFF .

There would most likely be an adjustment period for Lomu; however, his progression from sophomore to junior season, combined with his natural size, highlights the potential the Giants would look to develop.

Lomu would certainly be a plug-and-play starter as a rookie, and if the team can overcome inevitable rookie mistakes and allow him to grow, there is a realistic possibility he could develop into a long-term tackle alongside Andrew Thomas.

The option that would give the Giants short-term stability at right tackle is re-signing Eluemunor, but if the Giants are going to build this team into a long-term contender, they have to look at the future of the position.

With that in mind, Lomu is forward-thinking and, with the right development, could be a long-term option at right tackle.